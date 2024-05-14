Gonzaga’s Michael Ajayi stuffs the stat sheet in NBA Draft Combine scrimmage
Gonzaga’s Michael Ajayi was one of the notable standouts Tuesday at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, as the 6-foot-7 wing stuffed the stat sheet in his lone scrimmage.
Ajayi, who committed to the Bulldogs in March after transferring from Pepperdine, finished with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists to help Team Herscu beat Team Love, 99-84, in a scrimmage held at the draft combine in Chicago. The Kent, Washington native shot 4-of-10 from the field, had two steals and one turnover in 18 minutes of action off the bench.
Highlights from Ajayi’s afternoon include knocking down a heavily contested 3-pointer at the top of the arc that resulted in a foul, followed by a strong drive to the rim and a two-handed dunk later in the second half. He also showed off his bounce when he skied in over his teammates and opponents for a rebound early in the first half. When he wasn’t on the floor, Ajayi was seen celebrating his teammates from the bench.
The All-WCC wing’s strong performance Tuesday came after he spent much of his time going through tests and drills earlier in the week. Ajayi officially measured at 6-foot-5 and 3/4 inch (without shoes) and weighed 227.8 pounds. Notably, he checked in with a 7-foot wingspan.
Here are Ajayi’s other measurements and results from the first three days of the NBA Draft Combine.
- Shot 68% on corner left 3
- Shot 50% off dribble break left
- Shot 13-of-25 (52%) in the 3-point drill
- 11.77-second lane agility
- 3.17-second shuttle run
- 3.21-second three-quarter sprint
- 27.0-inch standing vert
- 34.5-inch max vert
Ajayi, who has one year of college eligibility remaining, is not expected to be taken with one of the 58 picks in next month’s draft based on mock drafts from reputable outlets. Even so, he showcased an array of tools and skills that made him the West Coast Conference’s leading scorer this past season. Coupled with his tenacity on the boards, Ajayi’s stock as a potential pro in the NBA has improved after Tuesday’s scrimmage.
Gonzaga still expects Ajayi to suit up for the team next fall after the school announced he officially completed his transfer from Pepperdine in a news release from April.
San Francisco’s Jonathan Mogbo, the WCC Newcomer of the Year last season, had four points, six rebounds and four assists in the first scrimmage earlier Tuesday. The 6-foot-8 forward played 18 minutes and shot 2-of-4 from the field.