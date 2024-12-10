Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura steps up for short-handed Lakers without LeBron James

Rui Hachimura Highlights vs Trail Blazers :



38 MIN

23 PTS

9-13 FG (69%)

3-5 3PT (60%)

5 REB

4 STL

2 AST

1 BLK

+31 +/-



🎌 Rui had by far his best game so far this season in LeBron's absence. JJ Redick was in his ear to be more aggressive on both sides of the floor and he did… pic.twitter.com/a2Ie8yctTN