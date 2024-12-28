How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UCLA Bruins: TV channel, preview for men’s college basketball game
Gonzaga looks to close out the 2024-25 nonconference slate on a high note Saturday when it takes on UCLA in the West Coast Hoops Showdown from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
The Bulldogs (9-3) enter the matchup a week removed from their last contest, an 86-65 victory over Bucknell in Spokane. Senior Graham Ike led the way with 25 points, while Ben Gregg added 15 points and Nolan Hickman finished with 14. Ryan Nembhard stuffed the statsheet with nine points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals for the Zags, who scored 24 points off 19 turnovers from the Bison.
A few days earlier, Gonzaga overcame a slow start to knock off Nicholls, 102-72, behind a 25-point effort from Braden Huff. It was the third time crossing the 100-point threshold this season for the Zags, who currently boast the top-scoring offense in the country at 89.2 points per game. That average would rank second in program history behind only the 2020-21 squad (91.0 points per game).
Six players put up double-figures in scoring for Mark Few and company, led by Ike at 15.5 points and followed by Huff at 12.7 points.
Meanwhile, the Bruins (10-2) have showcased the typical grit and toughness defensively that’s expected out of a Mick Cronin-coached squad. UCLA is top five in adjusted defensive efficiency and top 10 in the country in scoring defense (58.4 points allowed per game, seventh-best). Forcing 11.3 turnovers per game, the Bruins are also No. 1 in turnover rate (26.9%).
Oregon State transfer Tyler Bilodeau paces the team in scoring through its first dozen games at 15.1 points per game. The 6-foot-9 forward is far and away the leader in field goals made (70 — the next closest is Eric Dailey Jr. with 49). Bilodeau also rips down 5.3 boards per game.
UCLA enters Saturday’s matchup coming off a tough loss of its own: a 76-74 letdown to North Carolina at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 21. Despite leading by 16 points with less than 13 minutes to play in regulation, the Bruins were handed their first loss since Nov. 8 (9-game winning streak) after they failed to score a field goal over the final three minutes and change.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. UCLA
Who: Gonzaga and UCLA meet on a neutral site court for the fifth time in the last five seasons
When: 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET | Saturday, Dec. 28
Where: Intuit Dome | Inglewood, California
TV: Fox
Betting: Gonzaga -4.5 (-110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
