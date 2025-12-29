How to watch, listen to Gonzaga vs. San Diego men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs don't have much time to celebrate their 50th straight win over the Pepperdine Waves, as they pivot to game two of their final season as members of the West Coast Conference.

The Zags will stay in sunny Southern California to take on Steve Lavin and the San Diego Toreros on Tuesday evening, likely the team's final trip to the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Gonzaga has not had many issues against USD historically, boasting a 50-3 record against the Toreros dating back to 2000. The team's last loss to San Diego came in 2014, with Gonzaga looking to make it 20 straight victories on Tuesday.

San Diego (6-7, 1-0 in WCC) defeated Pacific 66-54 on Sunday to open up conference play with a win. The Toreros are completely rebuilt in coach Lavin's fourth year, heavily utilizing the transfer portal to bring in a class frequently regarded among the best in the conference.

However, an injury to Kjay Bradley - last year's leading scorer - prevented this team from taking a big leap in non-conference play. While the Toreros did secure a quality win over local rival UC San Diego, they also took ugly losses to Long Beach State and UC Riverside and are currently sitting at No. 214 at KenPom - tenth out of 12 WCC teams, only ahead of Portland and Pepperdine.

"I saw they got a big win tonight [against Pacific]," coach Few said after the Pepperdine game. "They got another good win — UC San Diego is a very, very good team. So I'm sure they'll be riding high into our game. We'll have to get this thing turned around quickly."

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. | Photo by Erik Smith

For Gonzaga (13-1, 1-0 in WCC), this will be a chance to not only extend another lengthy winning streak over a conference opponent but to close out the calendar year 2025 with a victory.

The Zags have not met many teams that can hang with them down on the block, and USD doesn't project to join that list. The Toreros are 349th in the country in rebounds per game, and they surrender offensive rebounds at an alarmingly high 38.4% rate, one of the worst marks in CBB.

Unless San Diego can find a way to keep Graham Ike, Braden Huff, and reserve wings Jalen Warley and Tyon Grant-Foster off the glass, this one could get out of hand early for the Toreros.

That could result in more playing time for Zags superstar freshman Davis Fogle, who is coming off a 15-point performance against Pepperdine in the first true road game of his career.

Below is a look at how to watch Gonzaga take on San Diego on Tuesday evening:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. San Diego

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 30

Game time: 6:30 p.m. PT

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion (San Diego, CA)

How to watch: ESPN+ (KHQ for Spokane market)

How to stream: Fubo (start your free trial)

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App

