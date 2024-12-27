Jalen Suggs leads Orlando Magic in loss to Miami Heat
After carrying the load offensively all night for a shorthanded Orlando Magic squad, the only thing Jalen Suggs could do was watch Tyler Herro as he sunk the game-winning shot for the Miami Heat to cap off a thriller from the Kaseya Center Thursday night.
The former Kentucky star spoiled a big night from the Gonzaga standout. Suggs finished with a game-high 29 points on 10-of-22 shooting from the field, but it wasn’t enough as the Heat stormed back in the second half to beat the Magic, 89-88, on a 19-foot jumper in the final seconds from Herro.
“Sometimes you’ve just gotta tip your cap,” Suggs said of Herro’s go-ahead basket. “Even the last possession, I thought TQ [Trevelin Queen] played great defense, good contest, tough shot. So sometimes you’ve just gotta give the guy some props.”
The Magic leaned heavily on its 6-foot-5 guard from start to finish — as has been the case lately without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in the lineup due to injury. Suggs came into Thursday averaging 18.4 points in 29.5 minutes over his last five contests. The Heat had a track record of stifling No. 1 options as of late, though that certainly wasn’t the case when trying to slow the Magic’s go-to guy.
Suggs and company scored the first 14 points of the night and took a commanding 22-5 lead after the former fifth-overall pick knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers in the first quarter.
The Heat chipped into the Magic’s lead heading into the second quarter before Suggs checked back in for the final minutes of the first half. He helped push the lead back to 14 points with a midrange jumper to make it 40-26, followed later by a 23-foot jumper. With just over a minute remaining, Suggs connected with Goga Bitadze on an alley-oop to make it 50-40 in favor of the Magic.
Orlando led by 10 going into the fourth quarter before the Heat scored six points in a 45-second span to make it 71-67 with 11:14 to play in regulation. Alec Burks went 3-for-3 at the charity stripe upon drawing a foul from Anthony Black while shooting from long distance. Burks connected on his next try from 25 feet on the ensuing possession.
After former UCLA standout Jaime Jaquez Jr. made it a 1-point game, Burks put the Heat out in front 77-76 with 7:42 left. Suggs scored four points in a row to tie things at 80 apiece, but from there it was all Miami down the stretch.
Herro finished with a team-high 20 points. Jaquez Jr. had 15 points while Burks and Terry Rozier combined to score 31 points off the bench for the Heat (15-13).
Tristan da Silva tallied 18 points and Bitadze recorded a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double but the Magic (19-13) suffered a loss for the fourth time in its last six contests.
