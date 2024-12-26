2025 NCAA Tournament odds: Gonzaga among the 5 teams with best odds at winning national championship
There were a handful of national media outlets, analysts and sportsbooks that placed Final Four-level expectations on the Gonzaga Bulldogs heading into the 2024-25 college basketball season.
That’s because in addition to bringing back six of the top seven scorers from a team coming off a Sweet 16 appearance, the Bulldogs added two impactful newcomers via the transfer portal and had once again assembled a nonconference schedule chock-full of opportunities to earn marquee wins in November and December.
Boasting continuity and depth, Gonzaga entered the new campaign with the sixth-best odds to win the national championship according to BetMGM. Two months later, sportsbooks across the country are still riding high on the Zags’ title chances.
Through the first 12 games of the season, Gonzaga is down to +1400 odds to win the program’s first national championship this spring, which is tied for the fourth-best odds in the country behind Auburn (+600), Duke (+750), and Tennessee (+900). Houston also sits at +1400 odds per BetMGM.
The Bulldogs (9-3) came out of the gate strong with a historic victory over Baylor in the season opener, followed by a gritty win over Arizona State less than a week later. Then, Ryan Nembhard and Graham Ike fueled an impressive road win over San Diego State on Nov. 18. The 38-point margin over the Bears and 13-point triumph over the Aztecs make up both of Gonzaga’s Quad 1 wins on the season.
Since debuting at No. 3 in the NET Rankings earlier this month, though, the Zags dropped back-to-back affairs to Kentucky (90-89 in overtime) and UConn (77-71). The Bulldogs went 0-for-9 from deep in the second half and blew an 18-point lead to the Wildcats in Seattle on Dec. 7. The following week they had to overcome a slow start, only to come up short once again down the stretch to the Huskies at Madison Square Garden.
After a pair of tune-up games to get back on course, Gonzaga squares off against UCLA on Saturday, 1 p.m. PT from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, to wrap up nonleague play. The Bulldogs tip off West Coast Conference action two days later against Pepperdine.
Here’s a look at where Gonzaga’s national championship odds stack up against the field across multiple sportsbooks.
Caesars: +1200 (third-best odds)
Bet 365: +1400 (fifth)
BetMGM: +1400 (fifth)
FanDuel: +1400 (fifth)
DraftKings: +1500 (fifth)
ESPN Bet: +1500 (tied for fifth)
