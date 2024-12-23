Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga moved to No. 14 in AP Top 25 poll
Coming off a pair of tune-up games at the McCarthey Athletic Center, the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) head into the final nonconference game of the 2024-25 season ranked among the top 15 teams in the country in both the media and coaches polls.
Despite taking care of business at home last week, the Zags were actually bumped down one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, moving from No. 13 to No. 14. Similarly, the USA Today Coaches Poll nudged Gonzaga back one position to No. 15, just behind UConn at No. 14.
Upon returning home from that 77-71 loss to the Huskies, the Bulldogs seized two opportunities to get back on track with comfortable victories over Nicholls (102-72) on Wednesday and Bucknell (86-65) on Saturday. Graham Ike stood out in both contests, as the 6-foot-9 redshirt senior tallied 20 points and six rebounds against the Colonels, followed by 25 and 10 against the Bison. Ryan Nembhard stuffed the stat sheet in the win over Bucknell, finishing with nine points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals as Gonzaga scored 24 points off 19 turnovers.
Following a brief holiday break, the Zags return to action on Saturday when they head down to Inglewood, California, to take on UCLA at the Intuit Dome (1 p.m. PT, Fox). The Bruins (10-2) checked in at No. 22 in the AP poll after their 9-game winning streak was snapped in a crushing 76-74 loss to North Carolina at Madison Square Garden. UCLA had a 16-point lead with just under 13 minutes to play in the second half before the Tar Heels roared back down the stretch to steal a win out from underneath Mick Cronin and company.
Purdue came in at No. 21 after a double-digit loss to Auburn, while San Diego State leaped three spots to come in at No. 20 in the AP poll. Kentucky, meanwhile, tumbled six spots to No. 10 following its 85-65 defeat to Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday.
AP Top 25 poll (Week 8):
1. Tennessee (11-0)
2. Auburn (11-1)
3. Iowa State (10-1)
4. Duke (10-2)
5. Alabama (10-2)
6. Florida (12-0)
7. Kansas (9-2)
8. Marquette (11-2)
9. Oregon (11-1)
10. Kentucky (10-2)
11. UConn (10-3)
12. Oklahoma (12-0)
13. Texas A&M (10-2)
14. Gonzaga (9-3)
15. Houston (8-3)
16. Ole Miss (11-1)
17. Cincinnati (10-1)
18. Michigan State (10-2)
19. Mississippi State (11-1)
20. San Diego State (8-2)
21. Purdue (8-4)
22. UCLA (10-2)
23. Arkansas (10-2)
24. Illinois (8-3)
25. Baylor (7-3)
Others receiving votes:
Maryland 119, Dayton 108, Drake 91, St. John's 90, Memphis 65, Michigan 50, Georgia 45, Pittsburgh 27, West Virginia 26, Missouri 25, Ohio St. 23, North Carolina 20, Clemson 18, Arizona St 13, Utah St. 9, Wisconsin 9, Indiana 8, Texas Tech 8, St. Bonaventure 4, Penn St. 3.
