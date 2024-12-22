What Gonzaga's players said after Bucknell win
Led by Graham Ike's 25 points, the Gonzaga men's basketball team took care of business Saturday night in an 86-65 victory over Bucknell at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Ike fueled the Bulldogs (9-3) from the opening tip, scoring the first nine points to help his team gain an early advantage. The Bison (4-8) remained within striking distance behind 7-footer Noah Williamson, who scored nine of his squad's first 12 points. The battle of the bigs waged on throughout the first half, before both sides caught fire from beyond the arc in the second half.
Bucknell had cut its deficit down to 13 points following back-to-back 3-pointers when Nolan Hickman answered moments later off a dish out of the post from Braden Huff. That started a barrage over the next 2 minutes, as the Zags and Bison combined to make six 3-pointers in a back-and-forth affair.
Hickman knocked down four 3-pointers to finish with 14 points. Gonzaga went 12-for-35 from downtown on the night and forced 19 turnovers, leading to 24 points the other way.
Here's more from Ike and Hickman after the game.
Ike on what worked for him against the Bison:
"Really simple, but just being forceful, man, anytime I got the ball, even when I didn't get the ball, just being forceful and assertive. That's been the big thing for me this week; really, this whole year. So that's I'm just gonna keep going on."
Hickman on Gonzaga forcing 19 turnovers vs. Bucknell:
"Just making plays on defense. Coaches have been preaching that these past weeks, just making sure we are getting stops and deflecting the ball. Just making plays on the ball on the defensive end."
Ike on what he's taken from the Kentucky and UConn games moving forward:
"Really just on the offensive end, taking what the defense gives me and then just being aware on defense, trying to be one step ahead, trying to bring over my film work to the live game, just so I could be prepared as much as possible. It's all about preparation before [the game]. The staff puts together a good game plan, and then we just got to continue to execute. So I'm gonna continue to preach."
Hickman on the upcoming matchup with UCLA:
"It's always a rumble, man. It's always a good time playing against UCLA ... all my guys are looking forward to it. This Christmas break is gonna be good to rejuvenate, clear our minds and get right back to it. And this is the perfect game to come back to, I feel like. So we're ready."
