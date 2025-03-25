Oregon State's Michael Rataj enters transfer portal
Oregon State Beavers forward Michael Rataj, a 6-foot-9 junior who scored 29 points against the Gonzaga Bulldogs earlier this season, entered his name into the transfer portal Tuesday.
Rataj earned All-West Coast Conference first team honors this past season, averaging 16.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.4 minutes per game. Defensively, his 52 steals was the fifth-most in the conference this past season.
Rataj's versatility on both ends of the floor helped fuel the Beavers to their first 20-win season since the program's last Final Four berth in the 2021-22 season. He posted the third-highest usage rate in the league while also ranking third in player efficiency rating, according to sportsreference.com. The Beavers were 8-2 when Rataj recorded a double-double, with the only two losses coming against the Santa Clara Broncos and Oregon Ducks, and 9-2 when he scored 20 or more points.
One of those 20-point outbursts came during Oregon State's 97-89 overtime victory over the Zags in Corvallis, Oregon, on Jan. 16. Rataj set a then-season-high with 29 points on 9-for-15 from the field, including 2-for-3 from downtown, and grabbed seven rebounds in 38 minutes of action. Nine days later, he dropped 30 points in a get-back game against the Broncos, guiding the Beavers to an 83-69 win on Jan. 25.
Rataj is a name Gonzaga fans might want to keep an eye on over the course of the transfer portal cycle. Sophomore wing Dusty Stromer entered the portal on March 24, and it's uncertain whether 6-foot-7 senior Michael Ajayi will exercise the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted former JUCO and non-NCAA players specifically for the 2025-26 season. Ajayi could also follow the pro route after participating in last year's NBA Draft Combine.
Either way, the Bulldogs could look to add frontcourt depth, knowing Ben Gregg is set to graduate this spring. The 6-foot-10 forward put up a career-high 9.1 points per game and finished third on the team in rebounds with 4.9 per contest. Gonzaga could potentially return all of Graham Ike, Braden Huff and Ismaila Diagne next season, though adding a player of Rataj's caliber to the mix could be something worth looking into.
Rataj, a native of Augsburg, Germany, had experience playing for the German U15, U16 and U18 national teams prior to joining the Beavers in 2022. He had 15.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals in the FIBAU18 European Challengers in 2021. Rataj also suited up for Ratiopharm Ulm, a club team in Ulm, Germany, and is the second-youngest player to compete in the EuroCup.