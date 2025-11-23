Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball game
Two of the highest-scoring teams in college basketball will square off on Monday night in Las Vegas when Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
It will be Gonzaga's first of three games in Vegas as part of the second annual Players Era Festival, a new in-season tournament that pays out $1M in NIL funds to all participating teams, and an additional $1M to whichever team wins the event.
Gonzaga will play Alabama on Monday evening at 6:30 PM PT, and 24 hours later will play the Maryland Terrapins out of the Big Ten. Both games will be at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and Monday's game will be broadcast on TNT and HBO MAX.
Coach Few and Coach Oats battled each other in a pseudo home-and-home series in 2021 and 2022, with Alabama beating then No. 3 Gonzaga in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena and the Zags returning the favor by beating No. 4 Alabama in Birmingham in 2022.
"They're off to an incredible start," Few said of Alabama. "All Nate's teams have been terrific and we've had some good battles with them. This one is going to be a real big challenge. They looked every bit like a top five, top three team the other night when I was watching them."
Alabama is 3-1 on the year, with wins over a pair of top ten teams in Saint John's and Illinois, and the lone loss coming to No. 1 Purdue. The Crimson Tide is led by sophomore point guard Labaron Philon, who is averaging an outstanding 20.5 points, 5.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 38.1% from three on over five attempts per game.
Philon, along with Aden Holloway, Houston Mallette, and Latrell Wrightsell, forms arguably the best backcourt in all of college basketball and will really test Gonzaga's new look defensive pressure at the point of attack.
Expect a high-scoring affair in the desert on Monday night, with two top 10 offenses in the country duking it out.
Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for Gonzaga vs. Alabama on Monday night at 6:30 PM PT.
Notable trends
- Gonzaga is 5-0 on the year and 4-1 ATS
- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road
- Alabama is 3-1 on the year, but 2-2 ATS
Gonzaga vs. Alabama betting odds
Spread: Gonzaga -3.5 (-102)
Over/Under: 172.5 (-115)
Moneyline: Gonzaga (-172) Alabama (+142)
Odds to win Players Era Festival: Gonzaga (+470) Alabama (+1500)
Game time: Monday, Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m. PT
TV: TNT (or HBO MAX)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.