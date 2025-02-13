Team USA’s Grant Hill to honor Mark Few before Gonzaga-USF game
USA Basketball will honor Gonzaga head coach Mark Few in a pregame ceremony this Thursday ahead of the Bulldogs' home game against San Francisco.
For helping guide Team USA to a gold medal in men's basketball last summer at the 2024 Paris Games, Few's efforts as an assistant coach on Steve Kerr's staff will be recognized during a ring ceremony presented by Grant Hill, the managing director of USA Basketball.
Few, who entered the season as the winningest active coach by percentage, added Olympic champion to his already decorated coaching resume after Team USA took down France, 98-87, in the gold medal round to cap off quite a memorable run for the Americans that was almost cut short by Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the semifinal round. The U.S. trailed by 17 points at one point and faced an 11-point deficit at halftime — the biggest one successfully overcome by an American team since NBA players were added to the Olympics in 1992.
Few's experiences with USA Basketball go back over a decade, starting with a role as a court coach for the 2009 USA Men's U19 World Cup/World University Games training camp team. He led the 2015 U.S. Pan American team which was composed of collegiate players to a bronze medal as the head coach. Few also was an assistant coach for the gold medalist 2012 USA U18 National Team.
After serving as an assistant coach at the 2018 USA National Team minicamp, Few was selected as an assistant coach for the 2019 USA Men’s Select Team, which helped prepare the USA World Cup Team prior to competing in China. Few returned in 2021 as an assistant coach for the USA Men’s Select Team to help prepare the gold medalist U.S. Olympic Team for Tokyo. Few was also an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
The Bulldogs (18-7, 9-3 WCC) and the Dons (20-6, 10-3 WCC) are set to square off in a pivotal West Coast Conference from the McCarthey Athletic Center at 8 p.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:45 p.m. for the pregame ring ceremony.
