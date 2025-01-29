WCC basketball power rankings: Saint Mary's dethrones Gonzaga for No. 1 spot
There's a new No. 1 in our West Coast Conference power rankings.
Gonzaga had a stranglehold on the top spot, even during some tough losses down the stretch of nonconference play, though its reign came to an end after yielding 200 points combined in consecutive losses to Oregon State and Santa Clara. Because while the Bulldogs are still the top-ranked WCC team in the NET, KenPom.com, Torvik and other advanced metric sites, what their league rival Saint Mary's has done to this point in the season can't be overlooked any longer.
The Gaels have rolled through conference play to this point, winning their first eight games by an average margin of 23.0 points. That ranks No. 1 in the WCC ahead of Gonzaga at No. 2 (17.9). Six of those games were against the bottom five teams in the league standings, which means Saint Mary's is in for quite a gantlet as it heads down the stretch of the regular season looking to capture the program's second-straight conference title.
As usual, there will be NCAA Tournament and WCC implications at stake when the Bulldogs and the Gaels renew their rivalry on Saturday down in Moraga, California, in the first meeting of the season between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the league table.
Here's a look at our WCC power rankings:
1. SAINT MARY'S GAELS
Last result: W, 80-75 at WSU (Jan. 25)
2024-25 record: 18-3, 8-0 WCC
Stat to know: Since Dec. 30, the Gaels rank No. 10 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency (Torvik).
Up next: Wednesday at Santa Clara, 6 p.m., ESPNU
2. GONZAGA BULLDOGS
Last result: W, 98-60 vs. Oregon State (Jan. 28)
2024-25 record: 16-6, 7-2 WCC
Stat to know: The Bulldogs rank No. 2 in the country in scoring at 89.6 points per game (Alabama is No. 1 at 90.4 per game).
Up next: Saturday at Saint Mary's, 8 p.m., ESPN
3. SAN FRANCISCO DONS
Last result: W, 81-69 vs. San Diego (Jan. 25)
2024-25 record: 17-6, 6-3 WCC
Stat to know: San Francisco's last four opponents went a combined 8-for-49 (16.3%) from behind the arc. The Dons rank No. 1 in the WCC in 3-point field goal percentage defense (30.0%).
Up next: Saturday vs. WSU, 7 p.m., ESPN+
4. OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Last result: L, 98-60 at Gonzaga (Jan. 28)
2024-25 record: 16-7, 6-4 WCC
Stat to know: After knocking down 58.5% of their attempts in the first matchup with the Zags, the Beavers were held to 38.2% from the field during round two in Spokane.
Up next: Feb. 6 vs. WSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2
5. SANTA CLARA BRONCOS
Last result: L, 83-69 at Oregon State (Jan. 25)
2024-25 record: 14-8, 6-3 WCC
Stat to know: The Broncos knock down a WCC-best 10.9 3-pointers per game during league play.
Up next: Wednesday vs. Saint Mary's, 6 p.m., ESPNU
6. WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Last result: L, 80-75 vs. Saint Mary's (Jan. 25)
2024-25 record: 15-7, 5-4 WCC
Stat to know: WSU was held to a season-low 18 rebounds against the Gaels, its first time being held to fewer than 20 total rebounds in a game since Jan. 12, 2008 against UCLA.
Up next: Thursday at Pacific, 7 p.m., ESPN+
7. LOYOLA MARYMOUNT LIONS
Last result: W, 73-68 at Pacific (Jan. 23)
2024-25 record: 12-8, 4-4 WCC
Stat to know: The Lions have won three in a row following a season-high 24 points from MJ Amey Jr. to lead the way in a 5-point win over the Tigers.
Up next: Thursday vs. Portland, 7 p.m., ESPN+
8. PEPPERDINE WAVES
Last result: W, 60-44 vs. Pacific (Jan. 25)
2024-25 record: 8-13, 2-6 WCC
Stat to know: Dovydas Butka recorded his third straight game with 10 or more points in a 10-point, 8-rebound effort against the Tigers. The 6-foot-9 sophomore from Lithuania is No. 3 on the team in scoring during WCC play at 9.0 points per game.
Up next: Thursday at San Diego, 7 p.m., ESPN+
9. PORTLAND PILOTS
Last result: L, 105-62 vs. Gonzaga (Jan. 25)
2024-25 record: 7-15, 2-7 WCC
Stat to know: The Pilots swept the WCC men's basketball player of the week honors, as Max Mackinnon was named the league's player of the week following a 43-point game against San Diego, while Austin Rapp took home freshman of the week honors for the third straight season after averaging 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in two games last week against San Diego and Gonzaga.
Up next: Thursday at LMU, 7 p.m., ESPN+
10. SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Last result: L, 81-69 at San Francisco (Jan. 25)
2024-25 record: 4-18, 1-8 WCC
Stat to know: Over his last four games, 6-foot-5 freshman Tony Duckett is putting up 19.0 points on 45.3% (29-of-64) shooting from the field, including 45.5% from 3-point range
Up next: Thursday vs. Pepperdine, 7 p.m., ESPN+
11. PACIFIC TIGERS
Last result: L, 60-44 at Pepperdine (Jan. 25)
2024-25 record: 6-17, 1-8 WCC
Stat to know: Saturday was the seventh time this season the Tigers have held their opponent to below 40% shooting from the field, though they've lost three of those games.
Up next: Thursday vs. WSU, 7 p.m., ESPN+