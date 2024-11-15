WCC power rankings: Gonzaga holds top spot after wild week of West Coast hoops
The West Coast Conference headed into the 2024-25 men’s college basketball season with legitimate aspirations of sending three teams to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Along with regulars Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s, Santa Clara and San Francisco each boast the experience, continuity and talent on paper to potentially enter the postseason conversation if they take advantage of the opportunities they have in nonleague play. The Broncos were picked to finish third in the preseason poll, though the Dons earned one first-place vote from a league coach. Until they can settle this face-to-face in league play, both programs have plenty of chances to build at-large resumes in November and December.
That being said, neither San Francisco nor Santa Clara has much margin for error along the way. That’s especially true for the Broncos after their overtime loss to North Dakota State (No. 217 in KenPom.com’s rankings). Santa Clara led by 19 points in the first half but squandered its double-digit lead late in an 88-80 loss on its home turf.
The Broncos weren’t the only WCC team that blew away a sizable lead this past week. Here’s a look at our second WCC power rankings following a wild week on the West Coast.
1. GONZAGA (2-0)
Last result: 88-80 W vs. Arizona State (11/10)
The Bulldogs haven’t missed a beat on offense to start the 2024-25 season. Redshirt sophomore Braden Huff leads the team in scoring through two games just like he did last season, though his 17.5 points per game against Big 12 opponents to start the season speaks higher volumes about how far the 6-foot-10 post has come over the last year. Ryan Nembhard (9.5 points, 11.0 assists) has pulled all the right strings at the point guard spot to the tune of 22 assists to two turnovers, while Arkansas grad transfer Khalif Battle (15.5 points, 50% from 3) showed how quickly he can fill up the scoring column after he dropped 19 points in the second half to help lead Gonzaga past the Sun Devils. Averaging 94.5 points, it’s no surprise the Zags are No. 1 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency (KenPom.com); on the other end of the floor, though, they have room to improve on their current standing of 45th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency.
Next: Friday vs. UMass-Lowell (6 p.m., KHQ/ESPN+)
2. SAINT MARY’S (3-0)
Last result: 87-68 W vs. Akron (11/12)
Known for its toughness on defense, the story for Saint Mary’s as of late has been the team’s cohesiveness on the offensive end of the floor. The Gaels had five different players lead the way in scoring through their first three games (three players tied with 14 points in the season opener vs. Towson). The well-balanced attack is paced by Arizona transfer Paulius Murauskas (18.0 points, 13.0 rebounds). The 6-foot-8 sophomore recorded three straight double-doubles to start the season. Freshman guard Mikey Lewis (14.0 points) has made an impact right away off the bench. With senior guard Augustas Marciulionis (16.0 points, 8.7 assists) at the helm, the Gaels rank 21st in adjusted offensive efficiency after scoring 85 points in back-to-back games for the first since December 2020. Time will soon tell if Randy Bennett and company can keep up the momentum against the high-major competition, as Saint Mary’s faces its first top-100 KenPom team on Sunday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Next: Sunday vs. Nebraska (Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 10 a.m., B1G Network)
3. SAN FRANCISCO (3-0)
Last result: 84-54 W vs. Long Beach State (11/13)
The Dons avenged their loss to Boise State last season with an 84-73 victory over the Broncos in the return game at the Hilltop on Wednesday. Senior guard Malik Thomas (20.0 points, 59.4% from the field) finished with a team-high 22 points, as five players had 10 or more points for San Francisco. Thomas’ backcourt mate, Marcus Williams (15.0 points) has been on fire to start the season. The 6-foot-2 senior went 14-of-27 (51.9%) from the field and 9-of-14 (64.3%) from 3-point range in the team’s first three games. Chris Gerlufsen has to be pleased with how freshman guard Tyrone Riley IV (16.7 points, 62.5% from the field) stepped up to the plate in the first week of his college career.
San Francisco has one more tune-up before an anticipated matchup against Memphis at the Chase Center on Nov. 21.
Next: Saturday vs. Chicago State (7 p.m., ESPN+)
4. WASHINGTON STATE (3-0)
Last result: 90-67 W vs. Idaho (11/11)
David Riley’s free-flowing offense has looked crisp to start the season. Six players averaged double-figures in scoring so far, led by Washington transfer Nate Calmese (17.7 points), as the Cougars put up 93.7 points and made 11.0 3-pointers in their first three games. Prior to its sixth consecutive victory over Idaho in the Battle of the Palouse, WSU picked up a quality win when it beat the Missouri Valley Conference favorite Bradley Braves, 91-74, on Nov. 8. Riley and company can add to their resume this week if they can beat Iowa (No. 43 in KenPom) in what will be considered a semi-home game for the Hawkeyes.
Next: Friday vs. Iowa (Moline, Illinois; 5:30 p.m., B1G Network)
5. OREGON STATE (3-0)
Last result: 94-58 W vs. Western Oregon (Non D-I, 11/12)
The Beavers have reached their highest ranking on KenPom (105th) since coming off their miraculous run to the Elite Eight in 2021 (Oregon State was No. 73 in KenPom’s preseason rankings the following season). Albeit the team’s three wins have come over two teams ranked No. 305 and No. 242 in KenPom, plus a win over a Division-II school. Wayne Tinkle and company seek their first 4-0 start since 2015 on Friday, then take on Oregon in the Civil War (Nov. 21), followed by another top-100 KenPom team in North Texas (Nov. 25).
Next: Friday vs. Cal State Fullerton (7 p.m., ESPN+)
6. SANTA CLARA (1-2)
Last result: 88-80 OT L vs. North Dakota State (11/13)
The Broncos fumbled a 19-point lead on their home floor to the Bison in a game decided by big scoring runs from both sides. Ultimately it was North Dakota State that struck last, ending the game on a 13-4 scoring burst after Santa Clara failed to put the game away at the free throw line toward the end of regulation. With a tough stretch ahead in nonleague play, Santa Clara still has opportunities to build an at-large resume before the month ends, though it’ll be easier said than done for Herb Sendek and company. The Broncos have particularly struggled on the defensive end of the floor, where they’ve allowed their opponents to make 41.2% of their 3-pointers (14.0 per game).
Next: Saturday at Nevada (7 p.m., Mountain West Network)
7. LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (1-1)
Last result: 66-51 L vs. UC Irvine (11/8)
Despite a big night from Jevon Porter in his LMU debut, the Lions couldn’t hang with the Anteaters in a 15-point loss at home. Porter had 19 points and 12 rebounds, while UCLA transfer Jan Vide (9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds) notched a career-best 13 points. A 17-2 scoring run in the first half opened up a sizable advantage for UC Irvine, which held LMU to 33.3% from the field.
Next: Saturday vs. Saint Louis (5 p.m., ESPN+)
8. PACIFIC (3-2)
Last result: 60-57 L vs. Northern Arizona (11/14)
Since their 3-0 start to the season, the Tigers have dropped back-to-back games after their second-half comeback attempt against Northern Arizona fell short on Thursday night. Despite holding the Lumberjacks to 23-of-65 (35.4%) from the field and 5-of-30 (16.7%) from deep, Pacific couldn't capitalize off another big night from Elias Ralph (18.8 points, 7.4 rebounds), as Dave Smart's team committed 17 turnovers and went 20-of-51 (39.2%) from the field.
Next: Monday at Arkansas (5 p.m., SEC Network)
9. PEPPERDINE (1-1)
Last result: 94-76 L at UC San Diego (11/9)
Turnovers plagued the Waves in their loss to the Tritons, as Ed Schilling’s group committed 19 turnovers that led to 34 points the other way for UC San Diego. Stefan Todorovic (29.0 points) was the lone bright spot for Pepperdine, as he scored a career-best 33 points.
Next: Saturday at UC Irvine (7 p.m., ESPN+)
10. SAN DIEGO (1-2)
Last result: 85-76 L vs. Portland State (11/12)
San Diego City College transfer Kjay Bradley (19.7 points, 4.0 assists) continued his hot start to the season with 28 points in the Toreros’ 74-60 win over Boston University at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Unfortunately for Steve Lavin and company, their comeback attempt against Portland State fell just short. San Diego trailed by as many as 21 points before making it a 4-point game at the 1:55 mark in the second half. The Vikings responded with a 12-0 run, however, spoiling a 20-point night from Keyon Kensie Jr. (11.0 points).
Next: Saturday vs. Idaho State (Noon, ESPN+)
11. PORTLAND (1-2)
Last result: 80-70 OT L at Oregon (11/12)
After losing by 41 points at home to UC Santa Barbara, the Pilots were ever so close to bouncing back in a major way against Oregon on the road. Portland led its in-state rival 57-47 with 5:29 left in regulation, though the Ducks responded with an 8-0 scoring run. The Pilots missed two free throws at the end of the second half that would’ve sealed the win. Oregon won the overtime period, 13-3.
Next: Saturday at Long Beach State (2 p.m., 910 ESPN Portland)
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.