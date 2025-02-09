What Gonzaga's Braden Huff said after win vs. Pacific
Braden Huff hasn't had many opportunities to show off what point guard instincts the 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore has carried with him to Gonzaga from his days at Glenbard West High School (Illinois), especially considering he's sharing the floor with the best point guard in college basketball.
There's no doubt the keys to the Bulldogs' offense have been in Ryan Nembhard's hands over the past two seasons, with Huff as one of the many beneficiaries of the senior guard's uncanny court vision and playmaking. But for a brief moment Saturday against Pacific, the roles were reversed when Huff dribbled the rock three-quarters of the way up the court on one possession to initiate Gonzaga's offense.
" I kind of waved [Nembhard] off," Huff said of the play after the game. "I kinda wanted to be point guard for a bit just to feel what it's like to be him."
Huff was a point guard once upon a time during his high school days, though since he moved to Spokane he's been focused on refining his low post footwork, as well as improving his touch on his right-handed hooks.
Outside of that one-time occurrence, Huff did what he does best in a 17-point performance to lead the Bulldogs (18-7, 9-3 WCC) to a 78-61 win over the Tigers (8-19, 3-10 WCC) at the Spanos Center in Stockton, California, on Saturday.
Here's more from Huff after the win.
On finding his scoring touch as of late:
"I think just coming out with an edge, bringing that energy. Playing with the two-time assist leader makes it pretty easy to put the ball in the basket if he finds me. But just doing what I can to impact the game."
On using his right hand more as opponents focus on taking away his strong hand more often:
"I'm always working on the right hand. I think teams are starting to take away the left a little more. That's a big thing on the scout. So just being confident in the right and using it when it's there, that's big for me."
On Gonzaga's motivation moving forward knowing the WCC regular season title isn't out of reach:
"I mean we want to win the conference if that's available. Saint Mary's was another one, we have a chance like that's our goal, we want to accomplish that. But also I think we had some things that we just had to clean up as a team. We knew we were better than how we were playing, especially down that stretch. So just holding ourselves to a higher standard, whether that was there or not, because we got big things ahead."
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.