What Gonzaga's Mark Few said after win vs. San Diego
The Gonzaga men's basketball team got the job done Saturday in a 93-80 victory over San Diego from the McCarthey Athletic Center.
The Bulldogs (13-4, 4-0 WCC) weren't able to put the Toreros (4-13, 1-3 WCC) away easily after a slow start offensively allowed for the visitors to hang around in the fight longer than expected. San Diego, which was a 31.5-point underdog heading in, managed to hang around behind a big night from Kjay Bradley Jr., who finished with a team-high 21 points.
Ben Gregg helped fuel the Zags in the second half, as the 6-foot-10 post finished with a game-high 23 points. Khalif Battle added 20 while Graham Ike got to the free-throw line often to finish with 15 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks.
"Hey, mission accomplished," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said after the game. "We got the 'W,' like I told them in the locker room, but we had stretches where we did some really, really nice things, and we had some stretches that kind of make you scratch your head a little bit. Just kind of one of those games."
Here's more from Few following the victory.
On Ben Gregg's big night:
"Even his misses during this stretch have been ... close so for the most part. Both him and Mike, look, they just need to shoot their ways out of it, and I think [Gregg's] done that. I think Mike did a good job just flying around and making some plays to get the ball to go in, so. We need them, and Ben had to play a lot of extra minutes tonight, so I think that was taxing on him. These guys were spreading him out, and he was chasing a lot of perimeter guys, so that was a challenge. But I think he contributed like he normally does, and also in all sorts of ways, with his leadership, his hustle, his toughness, his offensive rebounding, all of that."
On Graham Ike's presence down low and how it generates open shots for the Zags on the perimeter:
"He generates a lot of attention. Guys have a lot of doubling schemes against him and [Braden Huff] and I don't think [how San Diego defended Ike] was that different than maybe what Portland did, or some of these other teams do. They are good players. They're hard to guard one-on-one, so they create double teams and that's why it makes it important our guys on the perimeter are shot ready and it's going to create open shots, but I also thought we did a good job ... we were kind of stagnant in the first half, and then we spread out and just kind of let the guards start kind of driving and kicking, and I thought that gave us a little different look in the second half."
Thoughts on having students back in the Kennel for Saturday's game vs. Washington State:
"It's always like this every year. I think that it's nice to get other people in the gym that maybe don't have a chance. But obviously when the students are in here, it's a very different atmosphere. The building's louder, but it's also, like I said, it gets you going instead of you having to get it going. We have to deal with this every year, and we're able to get through it. But now we'll have the normal 'Kennel feel' here for the rest of these home games. That'll be great."