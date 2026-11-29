Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs left the Player's Era Festival with a 2-1 record, defeating Big 12 opponents Kansas State and Baylor before falling to Creighton in overtime on Friday, 97-89.

The loss to the Bluejays certainly stung, especially since the same issues that plagued them against LSU cropped up again in this one, but Gonzaga will get a chance at redemption when they face Creighton in Omaha on Dec. 12.

Gonzaga's three games in Las Vegas offered a clearer picture of this team's potential, highlighting the strengths that could fuel a deep NCAA Tournament run and the shortcomings that could ultimately stand in its way.

1. Gonzaga's depth could become a defining strength

Gonzaga men's basketball's Bryce Douglas (left), Izan Almansa (middle) andChauncey Wiggins (right). | Photo by Myk Crawford

With Javon Bennett on the shelf for multiple weeks, Gonzaga rolled with a three man rotation off the bench: Izan Almansa, Chauncey Wiggins, and Nathan de Sousa.

That trio consistently outperformed the starters in Las Vegas, finishing the Player's Era Festival having scored 118 of Gonzaga's 262 total points, or 45%.

Wiggins dropped 19 against Baylor and followed that up with 22 against Creighton, pacing the Zags in both games despite finishing sixth and third in minutes played, respectively. The 6'11 forward shot a scorching hot 12-24 from three in Vegas, doing exactly what he was brought onto this roster to do.

Meanwhile de Sousa was magnificent in Gonzaga's loss to Creighton, finishing a comical +23 in 21:40 of playing time. The Zags were outscored by 31(!) points when he was off the floor, which is why his fifth foul late in the second half ultimately doomed Gonzaga against the Bluejays.

Almansa was very effective as well, averaging 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting just under 58% from the field.

This team is very deep 1-9 when Bennett is healthy, and will be able to rely on a different player night in and night out this season. Things should get even better as this group gets more familiar with each other, having played limited minutes together due to the truncated offseason.

2. Gonzaga needs its returning stars to reach another level

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Davis Fogle and Braden Huff are the lone returners who were key contributors last season, and came into 2026-27 expected to lead this team offensively.

While both had good moments in Las Vegas, by and large it was a disappointing trip for the duo, particularly with regards to offensive efficiency.

Fogle came into Player's Era scoring over 18 points per game but averaged just 11.3 in Vegas, shooting 8-19 (42.1%) on twos and 4-13 (30.8%) from three. He had a quiet nine points in the blowout over Kansas State, an ugly four points on 1-7 shooting against Baylor, but then was excellent against Creighton with 21 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

The 6'7 wing moved the ball well, finishing with 12 assists and three turnovers in the tournament, but his reliance on tough mid-range jumpers and inability to convert at the free throw line (more on that later) were big issues for Gonzaga, and will continue to be if he isn't able to right the ship.

Meanwhile Huff has just not quite been his typical, hyper-efficient self around the rim this season. He's coming off a major knee injury, so it might take him a little time to get his legs under him, but in this event he shot just 16-33 (48.4%) on twos and 0-7 from three, averaging 12 points and 4.3 rebounds in nearly 30 minutes per game.

Gonzaga may have excellent depth, but they will go as far as this duo takes them, and a cominbed 38.9% from the field in three games is certainly not going to cut it.

3. Free-throw shooting could ultimately limit Gonzaga's success

Gonzaga Bulldogs center Massamba Diop (35). | Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga struggled mightily at the free throw line last season, and unfortunately that has carried over into 2026-27. The Zags shot 44-67 (65.7%) over three games in Las Vegas, leaving 11 points on the board in the overtime loss to Creighton which really stung.

The team's two returners are a big part of the issue, with Fogle and Huff combining to shoot 10-23 (43.5%) over the Player's Era Festival, while Almansa (2-6) and Diop (1-2) didn't help either.

In fact, the top four players for GU - Wiggins, de Sousa, Xaivian Lee, and Isiah Harwell - shot a combined 31-36 (86.1%) from the line, while the bottom four of Huff, Fogle, Almansa, and Diop shot an egregious 13-31 (41.9%).

"We've talked about it," Few said after the Creighton game. "I mean, free throws are an individual thing. You just got to get in. You got to rep them out. You got to get confidence, and then, knowing you put that work in, you go out on the floor and you live with it."

Gonzaga has a chance to reset this week when they host NAIA opponent Eastern Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The game will tip at 7:00 PM PT and be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.