2022 HBCU Combine Guide
The 2022 HBCU Combine at the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl will started last night with players meeting with NFL team representatives. Participants will convene onsite at the University of South Alabama Training Center for the activities.
2022 HBCU COMBINE
HBCU Combine Days and Activities
The Senior Bowl's executive director, Jim Nagy, reported that the HBCU Combine started on Friday with players meeting NFL representatives.
Day 1 (Friday, Jan. 28):
- Players arrive
- Administration (Registration/Measurables/Medicals/Drug Testing)
- Evening Program
- Welcome Meeting
- Mentoring
- Club Interviews
Day 2 (Saturday, Jan. 29):
- On-Field Workouts
- Club Interviews/Departures
Day 3 (Sunday, Jan. 30)
- Departures
Location
Mobile, AL
- On-Field Day: University of South Alabama Training Center
Goals and Objectives
- Goal for 2022 HBCU Combine:
- Increase the amount of HBCU players drafted and signed as UDFAs (2021: 0 drafted, less than 10 signed as UDFAs)
- Elevate the perception of HBCU athletes and the HBCU Combine; hosting the event in partnership with Senior Bowl provides additional credibility
- Build relationship between NFL and incoming players (mentorship with current NFL players and Legends)
- Engage cross-functional working group to build plan/content/engagement to elevate HBCU Combine and generate partnerships
- Maximize publicity of Combine on broadcast/social media utilizing NFL Network talent, Legends, current players and influencers in the HBCU space
- Incorporate unique programming or event
- Collaborate with Sponsorship to explore partnership interest
- Provide experience opportunities for football personnel (athletic training, video...). Similar initiatives during other tentpole events
Success Factors
- Number of NFL clubs attending Combine
- Number of players drafted/signed as UDFAs based on previous years
- Career path for interns
The Importance of the HBCU Combine
The 32 NFL franchises do not have a stellar record of drafting HBCU players. Last season, no draft-eligible HBCU players were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Some teams pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason, but film was available on players upon request(s).
Besides the Colts LB Darius Leonard (South Carolina State), Saints LT Terron Armstead (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), and Eagles DL Javon Hargrave (South Carolina State), the league does not have many prominent starters and Pro Bowlers from HBCUs, unlike decades ago.
It's not because there's a lack of talent; however, it's a lack of exposure, focus, and familiarity of players inside NFL scouting departments.
NFL Network's Scott Pioli and Cameron Wolfe spoke about the importance of the HBCU Combine on Friday's broadcast. The direct communication, advice, and exposure most of the HBCU players will receive is unprecedented. Names like Aqeel Glass, Ezra Gray, Keyshawn James, Keenan Forbes, and Keenan Forbes are a few names the analysts are keeping an eye on at the event.
HBCU Combine Players Invited
1. Dee Anderson, TE Alabama A&M
2. Aqeel Glass, QB Alabama A&M
3. Ezra Gray, RB Alabama State
4. Felix Harper, QB Alcorn State
5. Juwan Taylor, DS Alcorn State
6. Solomon Wise, OLB Alcorn State
7. Josh Wilkes, WR UAPB
8. KeShawn Williams, RB UAPB
9. Untrue Johnson, OLB Bethune-Cookman
10. Jamal Savage, OT Bethune-Cookman
11. Trey Gross, WR Delaware State
12. Kwannah Kollie, WR Delaware State
13. Elvin De La Rosa, DS Fayetteville State
14. Keyshawn James, DE Fayetteville State
15. Antwan Collier, DS FAMU
16. Keenan Forbes, OG FAMU
17. Shemar Bridges, WR Fort Valley State
18. James Fagan, DT Hampton
19. Jett Duffey, QB Hampton
20. Keith Corbin, WR Jackson State
21. Kingston Davis, RB Miles
22. Jerry Garner, OLB Mississippi Valley
23. Juwan Carter, QB Norfolk State
24. Chris Myers, OLB Norfolk State
25. Korey Banks, WR NC A&T
26. Ron Hunt, WR NC A&T
27. Jah-Maine Martin, RB NC A&T
28. Jawon Pass, QB Prairie View
29. Chad Gilchrist, ILB SC State
30. Zafir Kelly, DC SC State
31. Will Vereen, WR SC State
32. Marquis McClain, WR Southern
33. Ladarius Skelton, QB Southern
34. Cam Durley, OT Tennessee State
35. Cory Rahman, DS Tennessee State
36. Jonathan Giles, WR Texas Southern
37. Jeff Proctor, RB Texas Southern
38. Will Adams, DS Virginia State
39. Javon Frazier, OLB Virginia State
40. Zachary Wilcox, OT Virginia State
Alabama A&M's quarterback Aqeel Glass decided to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl this weekend. However, he will be at the HBCU Legacy Bowl's combine participating in the New Orleans from Feb. 17-19.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. It is also the only all-star game coached by complete NFL staffs. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 700 media members from around the country are credentialed year after year. This past year, the game produced 106 total picks, representing 41 percent of the entire NFL draft, including 36 in the first three rounds.
