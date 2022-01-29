Skip to main content

2022 HBCU Combine Guide

The 2022 HBCU Combine will take place this weekend on the University of South Alabama's campus.

The 2022 HBCU Combine at the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl will started last night with players meeting with NFL team representatives.  Participants will convene onsite at the University of South Alabama Training Center for the activities.

2022 HBCU COMBINE

HBCU Combine Days and Activities

2022 HBCU Combine.jfif

The Senior Bowl's executive director, Jim Nagy, reported that the HBCU Combine started on Friday with players meeting NFL representatives.  

Day 1 (Friday, Jan. 28): 

  • Players arrive
  • Administration (Registration/Measurables/Medicals/Drug Testing)
  • Evening Program
  • Welcome Meeting
  • Mentoring
  • Club Interviews

Day 2 (Saturday, Jan. 29): 

  • On-Field Workouts
  • Club Interviews/Departures

Day 3 (Sunday, Jan. 30)

  •  Departures

Location
Mobile, AL

  • On-Field Day: University of South Alabama Training Center

Goals and Objectives

  • Goal for 2022 HBCU Combine:
  • Increase the amount of HBCU players drafted and signed as UDFAs (2021: 0 drafted, less than 10 signed as UDFAs)
  • Elevate the perception of HBCU athletes and the HBCU Combine; hosting the event in partnership with Senior Bowl provides additional credibility
  • Build relationship between NFL and incoming players (mentorship with current NFL players and Legends)
  • Engage cross-functional working group to build plan/content/engagement to elevate HBCU Combine and generate partnerships
    • Maximize publicity of Combine on broadcast/social media utilizing NFL Network talent, Legends, current players and influencers in the HBCU space
    • Incorporate unique programming or event
    • Collaborate with Sponsorship to explore partnership interest
  • Provide experience opportunities for football personnel (athletic training, video...). Similar initiatives during other tentpole events

Success Factors

  • Number of NFL clubs attending Combine
  • Number of players drafted/signed as UDFAs based on previous years
  • Career path for interns

The Importance of the HBCU Combine

USATSI_13297108_168388561_lowres

The 32 NFL franchises do not have a stellar record of drafting HBCU players.  Last season, no draft-eligible HBCU players were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Some teams pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason, but film was available on players upon request(s).

Besides the Colts LB Darius Leonard (South Carolina State),  Saints LT Terron Armstead (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), and Eagles DL Javon Hargrave (South Carolina State), the league does not have many prominent starters and Pro Bowlers from HBCUs, unlike decades ago.

It's not because there's a lack of talent; however, it's a lack of exposure, focus, and familiarity of players inside NFL scouting departments. 

NFL Network's Scott Pioli and Cameron Wolfe spoke about the importance of the HBCU Combine on Friday's broadcast.  The direct communication, advice, and exposure most of the HBCU players will receive is unprecedented.    Names like Aqeel Glass, Ezra Gray, Keyshawn James, Keenan Forbes, and Keenan Forbes are a few names the analysts are keeping an eye on at the event.

HBCU Combine Players Invited

Ezra Gray

1. Dee Anderson, TE Alabama A&M

2. Aqeel Glass, QB Alabama A&M

3. Ezra Gray, RB Alabama State

4. Felix Harper, QB Alcorn State

5. Juwan Taylor, DS Alcorn State

6. Solomon Wise, OLB Alcorn State

7. Josh Wilkes, WR UAPB

8. KeShawn Williams, RB UAPB

9. Untrue Johnson, OLB Bethune-Cookman

10. Jamal Savage, OT Bethune-Cookman

11. Trey Gross, WR Delaware State

12. Kwannah Kollie, WR Delaware State

13. Elvin De La Rosa, DS Fayetteville State

14. Keyshawn James, DE Fayetteville State

15. Antwan Collier, DS FAMU

16. Keenan Forbes, OG FAMU

17. Shemar Bridges, WR Fort Valley State

18. James Fagan, DT Hampton

19. Jett Duffey, QB Hampton

20. Keith Corbin, WR Jackson State

21. Kingston Davis, RB Miles

22. Jerry Garner, OLB Mississippi Valley

23. Juwan Carter, QB Norfolk State

24. Chris Myers, OLB Norfolk State

25. Korey Banks, WR NC A&T

26. Ron Hunt, WR NC A&T

27. Jah-Maine Martin, RB NC A&T

28. Jawon Pass, QB Prairie View

29. Chad Gilchrist, ILB SC State

30. Zafir Kelly, DC SC State

31. Will Vereen, WR SC State

32. Marquis McClain, WR Southern

33. Ladarius Skelton, QB Southern

34. Cam Durley, OT Tennessee State

35. Cory Rahman, DS Tennessee State

36. Jonathan Giles, WR Texas Southern

37. Jeff Proctor, RB Texas Southern

38. Will Adams, DS Virginia State

39. Javon Frazier, OLB Virginia State

40. Zachary Wilcox, OT Virginia State

Alabama A&M's quarterback Aqeel Glass decided to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl this weekend.  However, he will be at the HBCU Legacy Bowl's combine participating in the New Orleans from Feb. 17-19.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. It is also the only all-star game coached by complete NFL staffs. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 700 media members from around the country are credentialed year after year. This past year, the game produced 106 total picks, representing 41 percent of the entire NFL draft, including 36 in the first three rounds.

HBCU Football Coverage

Read More

2022 HBCU Combine.jfif
Football

2022 HBCU Combine Guide

3 minutes ago
USATSI_8830452_168388561_lowres
Football

Walter Payton, 'Sweetness' was an HBCU, Jackson State, and NFL Legend

1 hour ago
HBCU Legacy Bowl
Football

HBCU Legacy Bowl Update - Jan. 28

13 hours ago
Shedeur and Deion Sanders
Football

Shedeur Sanders Felt Like 'A Piece Was Missing' Without Deion Sanders on the Sidelines for Part of 2021

Jan 27, 2022
Shedeur Sanders - Gatorade Partnership 2 copy
Football

Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders Signs Historic NIL Deal with Gatorade

Jan 27, 2022
FJ1UBJ-X0AUjQBB.jfif
Football

Grambling: Hue Jackson Celebrates Recruit Edward Smith, Family, 360 Spinning Video

Jan 24, 2022
Travis Hunter and Jaishawn Barham
Football

Watch: Travis Hunter Does Deion Sanders' 'Prime Dance' After Polynesian Bowl Interception

Jan 23, 2022
Devin Bush (2)
Football

Bayou Clash! DB Devin Bush 'Flips' From Southern to Grambling

Jan 21, 2022