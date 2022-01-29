2022 HBCU Combine Guide

The 32 NFL franchises do not have a stellar record of drafting HBCU players. Last season, no draft-eligible HBCU players were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Some teams pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason, but film was available on players upon request(s).

Besides the Colts LB Darius Leonard (South Carolina State), Saints LT Terron Armstead (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), and Eagles DL Javon Hargrave (South Carolina State), the league does not have many prominent starters and Pro Bowlers from HBCUs, unlike decades ago.

It's not because there's a lack of talent; however, it's a lack of exposure, focus, and familiarity of players inside NFL scouting departments.

NFL Network's Scott Pioli and Cameron Wolfe spoke about the importance of the HBCU Combine on Friday's broadcast. The direct communication, advice, and exposure most of the HBCU players will receive is unprecedented. Names like Aqeel Glass, Ezra Gray, Keyshawn James, Keenan Forbes, and Keenan Forbes are a few names the analysts are keeping an eye on at the event.