FCS Quarterbacks Aqeel Glass and Cole Kelley Display NFL Talent

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl displayed the talents of young all-star players who may not get the limelight but have the talent to play in the NFL.

Aqeel Glass and Cole Kelley

I watched two college quarterbacks in 2021. Both young men hail from FCS programs. Aqeel Glass from the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and Cole Kelly from Southeastern Louisiana Lions. They went toe-to-toe on Saturday in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game. Kelley's National team prevailed over Glass' American crew by a final score of 25-24. Kelley received the MVP, but Glass stole the show in the long run.

Aqeel Glass & Cole Kelley GLASS: STRONG ARM & ACCURATE Aqeel Glass displayed a powerful arm and excellent ball placement on passes. He completed 9-of-11 passes for 141 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions and sacks on the afternoon. The SWAC Offensive Player of the Year diced up the National defense on two scoring drives resulting in 10 points. Glass directed a 6-play, 68-yard drive and punctuated it with an 11-yard touchdown toss to Nicholls State's wideout Dai'Jean Dixon. The American team would lead 14-0 in the 2nd quarter. GLASS HAS THE PACKAGE Glass and Dixon hooked up once again on a 47-yard bomb down the left hashes to the National's eight-yard line. Placekicker James McCourt eventually booted a 24-yard field goal for American to extended its lead 17-3 in 3rd-quarter action. The 6-3, 220-pound Civil Engineering graduate has the wares for the NFL. Did he display enough for one team to take note of his talent, intelligence, poise, and skills? KELLEY IS A PROTOTYPICAL QB, AND MORE The former FCS Player of the Year passed for 11/16 attempts and 103 yards. He did lead the final go-ahead touchdown drive and two-point conversion. KELLEY: BIG, STRONG, AND MOBILE QB Cole Kelley I stood next to Kelley on the football field in Hammond, Louisiana, after SLU defeated Florida A&M in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. He is huge for a quarterback and reminded me of "Big Ben," future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger. Kelly stands every bit of his 6-7 frame. His quads were thick, and his legs were long. He can pass and run the football well like Buffalo's Josh Allen. I liked his demeanor and poise during the postgame interview and press conference.

Glass and Kelley need polishing. Can they succeed at the next level? Yes. They have better ball placement and mobility than most NFL backups and journeymen. Glass would remind people of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He can gun it to receivers and place the football where only his guy can catch it.

Under a suitable system, Glass and Kelley would thrive. It's too bad Sean Payton is no longer in New Orleans - he would have loved their skills and talent.