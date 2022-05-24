Cleveland Browns Waive QB Felix Harper
Quarterback Felix Harper was placed on waivers by the Cleveland Browns on Monday, May 23.
According to the NFL, Harper was placed on the waiver "no recall" status by the Cleveland Browns. His contract has not been officially terminated, but the Browns cannot take the Harper back or change his status under this designation.
Another NFL team can claim Harper within 24 hours. Should a team decide against claiming the Alcorn State star, his contract will be terminated, and he will become an unrestricted free agent.
Read More
Cleveland signed the 2019 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year to a contract after he had a positive rookie minicamp tryout from May 13-15.
Harper is free to sign with another professional team in either the NFL, CFL, USFL, or XFL.
Harper participated in the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl founded by Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris. NFL executives, coaches, and scouts met and spoke with over 90 players at the week-long event.
HBCU Legends NFL Draft Coverage
- Tomekia Reed Openly Shares Info on Offers, Contract Negotiations, and More
- Felix Harper Signs Contract with Cleveland Browns
- James Houston Interview on AllLions Podcast
- 2022 All-HBCU Players First-Round NFL Mock Draft
- Michael Badejo: Ready for the NFL Draft Call
- Top HBCU Draft Prospects for 2022
- Watch: Joshua Williams Monster Slam Dunk
- HBCU Pro Day Report: Brooks Breaks 4.3 Speed, SU Players Impressive
- Jaguars Caleb and Ja'Tyre Carter Shine at SU Pro Day
- HBCU All-Star Game Ready for Tip-Off
- HBCU All-Star Game is About 'The Culture and Legacy'
- The Significance of the HBCU All-Star Game
- Sykes and Lowery Talk HBCU All-Star Game
- HBCU All-Star Game Player Preview: Myles Carter, Delaware State