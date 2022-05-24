Former Alcorn quarterback was placed on waivers by the Cleveland Browns on Monday, May 23.

Quarterback Felix Harper was placed on waivers by the Cleveland Browns on Monday, May 23.

According to the NFL, Harper was placed on the waiver "no recall" status by the Cleveland Browns. His contract has not been officially terminated, but the Browns cannot take the Harper back or change his status under this designation.

Another NFL team can claim Harper within 24 hours. Should a team decide against claiming the Alcorn State star, his contract will be terminated, and he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Cleveland signed the 2019 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year to a contract after he had a positive rookie minicamp tryout from May 13-15.

Harper is free to sign with another professional team in either the NFL, CFL, USFL, or XFL.

Harper participated in the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl founded by Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris. NFL executives, coaches, and scouts met and spoke with over 90 players at the week-long event.

HBCU Legends NFL Draft Coverage