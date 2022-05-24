Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns Waive QB Felix Harper

Former Alcorn quarterback was placed on waivers by the Cleveland Browns on Monday, May 23.

Quarterback Felix Harper was placed on waivers by the Cleveland Browns on Monday, May 23.

According to the NFL, Harper was placed on the waiver "no recall" status by the Cleveland Browns. His contract has not been officially terminated, but the Browns cannot take the Harper back or change his status under this designation.

Another NFL team can claim Harper within 24 hours. Should a team decide against claiming the Alcorn State star, his contract will be terminated, and he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cleveland signed the 2019 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year to a contract after he had a positive rookie minicamp tryout from May 13-15.

Harper is free to sign with another professional team in either the NFL, CFL, USFL, or XFL.

Harper participated in the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl founded by Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris. NFL executives, coaches, and scouts met and spoke with over 90 players at the week-long event.

HBCU Legends NFL Draft Coverage

Tomekia Reed
Basketball

Tomekia Reed Candidly Talks Jackson State, Contract, Influences, and Coaching Future

By Kyle T. Mosley and Ralph CooperMay 22, 2022
Calvin Magee
Football

HBCU Legend, NFL Player, and NCAA Assistant Coach Calvin Magee Dies at 59

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 21, 2022
gray mcclain
Football

New Orleans Breakers Sign HBCU Football Stars RB Gray and WR McClain

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 20, 2022
Saban Attack JSU copy
Podcasts

Nick Saban Attacks Jackson State and TX A&M: Blow the Whistle Podcast

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 20, 2022
Cory Rahman
Football

Report: Tennessee State Defensive Backs Signed by USFL Team

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 20, 2022
Sanders vs Saban 2
Football

Deion Sanders and HBCUs Have Nick Saban and Power 5 Coaches Worried, Not Just NILs

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 19, 2022
Sanders vs Saban
Football

Nick Saban Offers No Proof in Jackson State, Travis Hunter NIL Claim

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 20, 2022
Adams and Harper copy
Football

HBCU Football Stars Turn Tryouts Into NFL Contracts

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 16, 2022