Deion Sanders has interviewed for the Colorado Buffaloes head coaching position, per Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated,

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders shouts instructions to the Tigers during play against Texas Southern n Jackson Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Sanders is the Jackson State (11-0, 8-0 SWAC) head coach preparing his team for the 2022 SWAC Football Championship in Jackson, MS, on Dec. 3.

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported that Colorado made Sanders an offer, and he "has legit interest in becoming the Buffs new head coach." Another point was that the Colorado administrators believe Coach Prime "would make this program nationally relevant for the first time in a long, long time," Feldman said to Mike Hill.

Sanders has a overall 26-5 record at Jackson State, won the 2021 FCS Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award, and 2021 SWAC Football Championship in his first full season as the Tigers head coach.

Besides Colorado, Coach Prime's name has been hot for multiple open positions, including Auburn, GA Tech, Arizona State, and South Florida.

HBCU Legends will deliver more developments on the head coaching position linked to Deion Sanders.

