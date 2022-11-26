Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has been one of the hottest names swirling around college football’s coaching rumor mill as the 2022 regular season reaches its end. Those rumors have at least some substance as Sanders has interviewed for the head-coaching job at Colorado, sources tell Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reported Saturday morning that Colorado went as far as to offer Coach Prime the job. Feldman said that he was told Sanders “has legit interest” in filling the Buffs’ vacancy and that the program is optimistic about its chances to pry him away from Jackson State.

Despite Feldman’s report that an offer has been made, a source tells Sports Illustrated that Colorado is not giving up on its pursuit of Illinois defensive coordinator and program alum Ryan Walters. The Illini are not expected to stand in the way should Walters have interest in taking a head-coaching job, according to a source.

The 2022 season has been one to forget at Colorado. The Buffs fired Karl Dorrell after an 0–5 start to the year and have since gone 1–5 under interim coach Mike Sanford Jr. Should Colorado lose at home to No. 14 Utah on Saturday, the program will post its worst record since 2012.

Meanwhile in Jackson, Sanders has turned the Tigers into one of the hottest teams in the country. Jackson State has gone 22–2 in its last two seasons, due in large part to Coach Prime’s efforts on the recruiting trail and on the sideline.

With the end-of-year coaching carousel still spinning, time will tell if Sanders ends up making the leap to the Power Five or remaining with the program he helped build at Jackson State.

More CFB Coverage:

HBCU Legends: HBCU GO Hires First All-Female Broadcast Team, Jon Kelley as ‘HBCU GO TIME’ Host for Basketball Season

For more HBCU coverage, go to HBCU Legends.