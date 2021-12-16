Deion Sanders and Jackson State 'Out-Recruited' The Power 5 Programs, D1 Coaches and Sports Figures Are Worried

Head coaches, a sports radio personality, fans, and a Florida lawmaker are having difficulty digesting the fact that Deion Sanders and Jackson State out-recruited Power 5 programs to land Travis Hunter.

Travis Hunter's decision has unveiled fears and polarizing viewpoints from mainstream sports figures.

Florida State had an opportunity to hire Deion Sanders but offered Mike Norvell the position. He is 8-13 in two seasons as head coach and signed a contract extension through 2026. If Hunter had chosen FSU yesterday, Norvell would have received praise for the signing.

Instead, the ire of sports figures turned to Deion Sanders as the culprit for losing Hunter at a Power 5 school. Sanders' victory was met with negative assumptions and insinuations of impropriety. Even a Florida lawmaker entered the fray against Sanders and Jackson State with accusations. Some pointed to the NIL market as the primary reason for Hunter's choice to join an HBCU football team.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger wrote about the Florida state representative Chip LaMarca response to help Florida institutions from losing in future Hunter Sweepstakes.

“What’s ironic, I’m both a Florida State and a Deion fan,” LaMarca said. “What is the reason to go from a program that was in the top-5 for 12 years straight with three national titles to a small HBCU in Mississippi?

LaMarca went on to say, “I’m assuming there is something in the works,” he said. “There had to be some reason, or maybe he’s just a highly sought-after recruit, and Deion is good at his job.”

The dismissive rhetoric didn't stop LaMarca nor popular Fox Radio show host Doug Gottlieb from provoking their negativity towards HBCU programs.

Sanders is 11-1 this season. He won the 2021 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award for the top FCS head coach. His team is playing for the HBCU National Championship on Saturday in Atlanta, GA, at the 2021 Celebration Bowl. But none of his achievements could have persuaded Hunter?

One must wonder if these men believed Hunter should have seen the Norvell's 8-13 record as a standard of high achievement. Or, should he believe that his presence at Georgia would have had Kirby Smart's Bulldogs to finally figure out how to defeat Nick Saban and the Tide.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders walks up and down the sideline in the Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hpt Southern Heritage Classic 14; Credit:© Henry Taylor / Commercial-Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

KILL HIS NAME

In the movie 'Gladiator' with Russell Crowe, Juba told Maximus, “You have a great name. He must kill your name before he can kill you.”

The attacks on Deion Sanders to besmirch his name and integrity have already started.

Travis Hunter made the decision that was in his best interest.

Hunter's statements about why he chose Jackson State over the other schools have been disregarded.

"HBCUs have a rich history, that I want to be part of that history...making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow and make it easier for the next player to recognize that HBCUs may be everything you want and more." Travis Hunter

It's about the culture. Not the resources.

Young talented athletes desire to be taught, groomed, and mentored by culturally aware men and comprehend their plight.

It's about trust. The empty promises of brighter days from D1 coaches are passé.

Deion Sanders has a diverse coaching staff at Jackson State. Furthermore, Sanders intentionally listens and respects his players. Why? He was them at one point.

Perhaps, Power 5 coaches may have a disconnect with the players. Young men must trust a coach will have their best interest and see their value.

Sanders out-recruited Florida State and Georgia. Why? Probably it's because he was charismatic, inspirational, and successful before he became Jackson State's head coach. And, he remains the same today.

Players need to know that they can trust their head coach. Sanders connected with Hunter as a two-way football guy.

Also, he's interested in providing mentorship to Hunter as one of the best cornerbacks ever to play the football game. Oh yeah, it won't hurt that Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

WHAT DOUG GOTTLIEB SAID

Fox Sports Radio personality Doug Gottlieb posted this statement to Roland Martin on social media:

@rolandmartin HBCU football doesn’t have close to the same support athletically, academically, medically and they play an inferior schedule w/inferior teammates. I’m addition of football ends, any person would prefer to be a UGA, FSU, TAMU alum for help in the workforce. ~Doug Gottlieb Twitter Account

Maybe he should remember his words the next time he meets or speaks about HBCU alum and All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard (South Carolina State). Also, include longtime Drew Brees protector at the Saints, left tackle Terron Armstead (UAPB). It's interesting how these men with "inferior schedule w/inferior teammates," as Gottlieb shared, have been at the pinnacle of their professions in the NFL -- along with the 34 Hall of Fame alumni from HBCUs.

WHAT LANE KIFFIN SAID

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin took to the podium again to reassert his position on NIL deals affecting the recruiting process.

A reporter asked this question for Kiffin to respond, "We saw probably arguably the biggest flip upset in the history of recruiting today. We're the number one player in the country going to an FCS school. What are your thoughts on the arena that you guys are operating in now with the denial stuff?"

Kiffin: "I said it yesterday. I mean, you're in free agency, that there are no contracts. So, you know, I really hope for these kids, they get all the money that they're being promised at all these schools when they get there, because there's a lot of money being promised so I hope for them that they get it because it is unique because get promised all this money to come places but they don't have a contract which free agency obviously you would in NFL, know that you are guaranteed to get paid. What you're being told you're going to get paid."

JIMBO FISHER SPOKE THE TRUTH

The claims of D1 coaches claiming that NILs are the problem is laughable. Only if HBCU legendary head coaches Eddie Robinson and John Merritt could speak on the "under the table" payments to recruits and families by larger and well-funded programs at Division 1 schools.

At least Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher was honest. "There's always been NIL stuff going on. It just wasn't legal," mocked Fisher.

How many prized recruits did HBCU coaches lose year after year to top programs in the country? Especially in the deep south after Jim Crow, desegregation, and the civil rights movement.

They didn't whine and pout like spoiled children. Coach Rob, Merritt, Hubbard, Gaither, and other HBCU coaches dealt with the system and contended.

HBCU COACHES FUTURE IN RECRUITING

Should Kiffin or Swinney be concerned with the Deion Sanders, Willie Simmons, Hue Jackson, Eddie George, Fred McNair, and Eric Dooley in the HBCU world?

Yes.

Not that their HBCU schools have a wealth of resources, it's because they have a wealth of the cultural history and experience that a D1 program could never offer to a recruit.

Regardless of what comes your way, stay Positive, True, Noble, Kind, Honest, At Peace & walk in Love. Life ain't easy, but being angry and foolish makes it even more difficult. In trying times, Try not to give in. #CoachPrime #Truth ~Coach Deion Sanders

Soon, HBCUs will have more to offer on the gridiron. Jackson State's 12-7 loss to LA-Monroe served notice then and now that HBCU and FCS programs are becoming formidable opponents for FBS schools.

Lawmakers can introduce bill after bill, and coaches can complain to the NCAA to change the NIL rules, but the fact remains, HBCUs are doing a better job during the recruiting process than ever before.

Deion Sanders has begun to level the playing fields like it or not.

Will more Travis Hunter cases prevail?

We shall see.