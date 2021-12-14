Five Reasons Why Shedeur Sanders Won and Earned the 2021 Jerry Rice Award

Five Reasons Why Shedeur Sanders Won The 2021 Jerry Rice Award
A panel of 50 media members may have voted Jackson State's quarterback Shedeur Sanders as the top freshman in Division I FCS, but the true-freshman earned it upon further review.
Shedeur Sanders won the 2021 Stats Perform Jerry Rice Award over a group of 23 highly-touted freshmen. Central Arkansas running back Darius Hale and New Hampshire defensive end Josiah Silver were the runner-ups to Sanders in the voting.
Sanders received 17 first-place and 14 second-place votes compared to runner-up Darius Hale's 10 first-place and 10 second-place votes. After the voting concluded, Sanders' votes totaled 169 points to claim the Jerry Rice Award.
After covering the SWAC's Freshman of the Year in 2021, Shedeur Sanders was a pleasant surprise to watch as the leader of the Jackson State (11-1, 9-0 SWAC) offense. He did have a few bumps on the road to winning the 2021 SWAC Championship on Dec. 4, but Sanders remained cool, calm, and collected.
Jackson State's head coach Deion Sanders is Shedeur's father and has been his head coach since competing at Trinity Christian High School. Most recruiting experts listed Shedeur as a 4-star recruit before he officially committed to Jackson State when his father became head football coach on Sept. 21, 2020.
There are five reasons Shedeur Sanders topped the other finalists for the 2021 Stats Perform Jerry Rice Award.
FIVE REASONS WHY SHEDEUR SANDERS WON THE JERRY RICE AWARD
5. Jackson State Went Blow-By-Blow Against LA-Monroe
Losing to Terry Bowden's LA-Monroe Warhawks was the only blemish on Jackson State's stellar season. Sanders was 28-for-41 for 259 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the 12-7 losing effort.
He connected with eight receivers on the night in Louisiana. His lone interception ended a promising drive that could have recaptured the lead for JSU. But he learned a lesson on how to win that helped for the remainder of the season.
4. Sanders is Leader
Some players have the "IT" factor, much like his father had "IT" during college and professional days. The true freshman won the quarterback battle and earned the respect of his teammates and coaches each practice.
- Shedeur is extremely accurate in his first collegiate season completing 68.7 percent of his passes.
- 28 touchdown passes.
- Sanders threw five interceptions after attempting 361 passes for an uncanny 1.38% rate. Most NFL and seasoned quarterbacks only wish for this stat. He learned how to protect the football.
- In 2021, he registered a 160.5 passer efficiency rating.
3. Outdueling Aqeel Glass
Aqeel Glass — the reigning SWAC Offensive Player of the Year — hosted Shedeur Sanders and his Jackson State Tigers for a homecoming match for the ages. But the moment didn't faze the young quarterback.
He connected with his receivers for four touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Tigers' 61-15 demolishing of the Bulldogs. The loss began a three-game slide for Aqeel Glass and put Alabama A&M out of postseason contention.
Sanders finished the day by completing 17 of 24 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns. He added 58-rushing yards on six carries and one touchdown.
2. SWAC Champions as a Freshman
I was in the pressbox wondering when Sanders was going to get it cranking for the Tigers versus the Panthers in the SWAC Championship game. He marched the Tigers on a five-play, 33-yard drive within striking distance in the endzone.
It was third down, and Sanders tossed a lob into the endzone on a fade route; Prairie View's Campbell picked it off. He didn't make that mistake again.
The game wasn't his prettiest, but it was his grittiest action of the season. Sanders was at a 50% completion rate for a paltry 85 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the SWAC tilt.
Even off of 9 rushes for 25 yards, he didn't appear comfortable the entire game. Still, he found a way to win by sustaining drives with his arm and legs, earning first downs, and keeping his team focused en route to the SWAC title.
The freshman sensation battled through it all to grab the pennant and claim the 2021 SWAC Championship for the Jackson State Tigers in his freshman season.
1. On the Verge of an HBCU National Championship
Sanders posted, "This year at JSU is like a movie."
His father said it best, "Finish." The Jackson State Tigers will confront the South Carolina State Bulldogs at the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, GA. The Tigers are one win away from claiming the mythical 2021 HBCU National Championship.
Should the season end with a win, indeed, 2021 was like a movie for Shedeur Sanders and the Jackson State University football team.
One more win. That's all it will take for Shedeur Sanders to become an HBCU Legend.
2021 Jerry Rice Award Voting Results
To be eligible for the Jerry Rice Award, a freshman could not have surpassed four games played in the previous academic year — similar to the NCAA’s regular redshirt rule.
A first-place vote was worth five points, a second-place vote four points, a third-place vote three points, a fourth-place vote two points and a fifth-place vote one point.
- Shedeur Sanders, QB, Jackson State: 17-14-6-4-2-169
- Darius Hale, RB, Central Arkansas: 10-10-10-5-1-131
- Josiah Silver, DE, New Hampshire: 9-10-5-2-2-106
- Zevi Eckhaus, QB, Bryant: 3-2-4-6-7-54
- James Conway, LB, Fordham: 3-1-7-5-2-52
- RJ Martinez, QB, Northern Arizona: 3-0-7-4-4-48
- Jalyn Witcher, LB, Presbyterian: 1-2-0-5-7-30
- Rodney Dansby, LB, Houston Baptist: 1-2-2-2-4-27
- Collin Guggenheim, RB, Nicholls: 1-2-1-3-3-25
- Tyler King, LB, Stony Brook: 0-2-2-5-0-24
- Demeatric Crenshaw, QB, Youngstown State: 1-0-2-1-0-13
- Jacari Carter, WR, Merrimack: 0-1-1-0-5-12
- (tie) Andrew Body, QB, Texas Southern: 0-1-1-1-1-10
- (tie) Elijah Burris, RB, Hampton: 1-1-0-0-1-10
- Drae McCray, WR, Austin Peay: 0-1-1-0-1-8
- Dominick Poole, CB, The Citadel: 0-1-0-1-1-7
- (tie) Andreas Keaton, S, Western Carolina: 0-0-0-2-1-5
- (tie) Tyson Thompson, WR, Houston Baptist: 0-0-0-1-3-5
- Nate Bennett, WR, Portland State: 0-0-0-1-2-4
- (tie) Bryce Norman, LB, Southeast Missouri: 0-0-0-0-3-3
- (tie) Sy’Veon Wilkerson, RB, Delaware State: 0-0-1-0-0-3
- (tie) Thor Griffith, DT, Harvard: 0-0-0-1-0-2
- (tie) C.J. Tillman, LB, Campbell: 0-0-0-1-0-2
Sanders will receive his 2021 FCS Jerry Rice Award at the FCS National Awards Banquet in Frisco, TX on Jan. 7. Bally Sports Regional Networks will broadcast the recorded event on Jan. 8. Along with Sanders' award, the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be presented at the banquet.
