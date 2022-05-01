Doug Williams: 'Step in the Right Direction' on Four HBCU Players Drafted, Aqeel Glass to Bucs, Rookie Minicamp Invites

The morning after the 2022 NFL Draft provides more "opportunities" for HBCU players as they receive rookie minicamp invitations.

"Feels crazy—just relief and pride. So happy to be a part of the Lion's organization." James Houston IV

James Houston, Joshua Williams, Decobie Durant, and Ja'Tyre Carter are incredibly thankful to become the four HBCU players selected by teams in the 2022 NFL Draft.

THE FOUR

Joshua Williams was the first HBCU athlete off the draft board when the Kansas City Chiefs snagged him as the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round. A few picks later at No. 142, Decobie Durant found a home in Hollywood with the Super Bowl LVI Champions, Los Angeles Rams.

Next, it was "Thee Problem" from Jackson State — James Houston IV — to get his name called as the No. 217 overall selection in the sixth round by the Detriot Lions. Aaron Glenn will be Houston's defensive coordinator. While covering the Saints and Glenn was an assistant defensive coach, he knows how to take a player's raw talent and refine them for the NFL. For example, Saints defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

DOUG WILLIAMS ON HBCU PLAYERS, GLASS, AND UDFAs

I asked former Super Bowl MVP and NFL executive Doug Williams his thoughts on the four players drafted out of HBCU programs. "It's four times more than we had last year," Williams said. "I look at the part as if it's a step in the right direction. I think there are a couple more that probably should have been drafted. I hope they all get a chance and go to somebody's camp."

Teams did not draft far more talented HBCU prospects than the kickers and punters selected by a few NFL teams. The two-time Black College Player of the Year and SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, Aqeel Glass, did not get the call in the draft but received calls afterward. Glass decided to accept the rookie minicamp invitation from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Todd Bowles, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, team executive Bruce Arians, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady provides Glass with an environment to learn and mature as a quarterback.

"I don't think he would be in a better place than Todd Bowles and Brady," Williams remarked. "Tampa was a place, made in heaven for him."

Dee Anderson; Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

ROOKIE MINICAMP INVITES

Other notable rookie minicamp invitations:

Markquese Bell, S (FAMU) - Cowboys

Dee Anderson, WR (AAMU) - Saints

CJ Holmes, CB (JSU) - Saints

Will Adams, DB (VU) - Falcons

Savion Williams, DL (FAMU) - Jets

Keith Corbin, WR (JSU) - Bills

Other players continue conversations with NFL teams as they assemble their rookie minicamp rosters.

"It's all about getting the best candidate possible, no matter what color, what race, what ethnicity...they just need an opportunity." Legendary Grambling head coach Eddie Robinson said these words many a year ago. They still ring true today. The four drafted and others signed to camp tryouts are blessed; still, expect the numbers to increase significantly for HBCU players in the 2023 NFL Draft.