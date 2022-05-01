HBCU, FCS Sack Leader Isaiah Land Enters Transfer Portal

Florida A&M's top linebacker Isaiah Land entered the NCAA transfer portal. Head coach Willie Simmons confirmed with the Tallahassee Democrat of Land's intentions to transfer from his Rattlers' football program.

Last season, Land was the 20221 Buck Buchanan Award winner, and led the FCS with 19 sacks (18 solo, 2 assisted) for 121 sack yards. The Rattler led the FCS with 25.5 tackles for loss (23 solo, 5 assisted) for 147 TTFL yards.

Alabama State Hornets quarterback Ryan Nettles (13) is sacked by Florida A&M Rattlers linebacker Isaiah Land (31) during a game between FAMU and Alabama State University at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Famu Vs Alabama State 100221 519 Credit:© Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

A player of Land's talent, skill, and instincts will be highly attractive to FBS and FCS programs.

For the moment, Land has not officially stated why he decided to enter the transfer portal after his productive 2021 campaign. Perhaps, Land hopes to improve his stock in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Jackson State's linebacker James Houston was selected by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Houston was No. 2 in the FCS behind Land with 16.5 total sacks and No. 5 with 24.5 total tackles for loss.

Four HBCU players, DB Joshua Williams (Chiefs), Decobie Durant (Rams), James Houston IV (Lions), and Ja'Tyre Carter (Bears) were drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Several other players like Aqeel Glass (Bucs), Markquese Bell (Cowboys), Keith Corbin (Bills), CJ Holmes (Saints), Al Young (Giants), and Dee Anderson (Saints) have signed undrafted free agent rookie minicamp deals.

