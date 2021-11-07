HBCU Football in Week 10: Wacky Close Games, Upsets, Overtimes, and Beatdowns!

Skip to main content
    HBCU Football in Week 10: Wacky Upsets, Overtimes, and Beatdowns in Week 10

    Week 10 in HBCU football had its share of slow starts, close games, surprising upsets, overtimes, and beatdowns.
    Week 10 in HBCU football had its share of slow starts, close games, surprising upsets, overtimes, and beatdowns.

    At this point of every college football year, either you got it or you don't.  It's the Davids vs. Goliaths!  But at times, those who don't go all out and play the game of a lifetime and beat the larger, stronger, and more skilled opponent - when certainly shouldn't have.  

    Jackson State and FAMU got early scares, Norfolk and Alcorn didn't see it coming, Johnson and Livingstone brawled (literally), and conference champions took care of business.

    The Wacky SWAC

    • Alcorn State 31,  Bethune-Cookman 35
    • Texas Southern 21,  Jackson State 41
    • Mississippi Valley State 14,  Alabama A&M 42
    • Grambling State 26,  Arkansas-Pine Bluff 33
    • Alabama State 20, Prairie View A&M 24
    • Florida A&M 29, Southern 17

    Prediction Results: 5-1;  Alcorn, Jackson State, Alabama A&M, UAPB, Prairie View, FAMU

    Big Home Wins in the MEAC

    • Howard 12, South Carolina State 15
    • Norfolk State 38, North Carolina Central 36 (2 OT)

    Prediction Results: 1-1; South Carolina State, Norfolk State

    North Carolina Central (4-5, 2-1) wasn't "going out like chumps" on Homecoming weekend to Norfolk State.  The Eagles rallied back from a 21-point deficit in the second quarter, clawed their way back into a lead, and battled the Spartans to win in a double-overtime thriller!

    Norfolk State (6-3, 2-1 MEAC) fall in conference action was their first of the season.  The Spartans slightly hurt their conference chances, but all is not lost for Coach Odums' team.

    South Carolina State (5-4, 4-0) won a defensive battle and took a commanding lead to claim the MEAC title.  SCS has a tough game hosting NC A&T on Saturday, Nov. 13.  The Bulldogs need to win to set up an epic clash with Norfolk State on Nov. 20 to settle the MEAC.

    Next weekend's showdown between NSU and Delaware State will be full of drama.  If the Spartans win, the Nov. 20 game becomes the deciding contest for the crown since the Bulldogs have already defeated the Eagles.

    SIAC

    • Tuskegee 23, Miles 52
    • Central State 0, Kentucky State 63
    • Morehouse 35, Clark Atlanta 26
    • Fort Valley State 0, Albany State 57
    • Lane 30, Benedict 34
    • Edward Waters 0, Savannah State 24

    Prediction Results; 5-1:  Miles, Kentucky State, Morehouse, Albany State, Lane, Savannah State

    • Albany State will clash with the Western Division champions Miles College on November 13 at the Western Division champions' campus.
    • My Morehouse Maroon Tigers put a whooping on Clark Atlanta and earned bragging rights around the AUC.
    • Kentucky State and Savannah State blanked their opponents.
    CIAA

    • Livingstone College at Johnson C. Smith (NO CONTEST)
    • Elizabeth City State 6, Bowie State 79
    • Shaw University 17, St. Augustine's 21
    • Lincoln (PA) 12, Chowan 28
    • Virginia State 13, Virginia Union 20
    • Winston-Salem 3, Fayetteville State 10

    Prediction Results: 4-2;  Johnson C. Smith, Bowie State, Shaw, Chowan, Virginia Union, Fayetteville State

    • Bowie State mauled Elizabeth City!
    • St. Augustine's upset Shaw for the Raleigh Classic Trophy!
    • Unfortunate news.  A brawl started between Livingstone Colle and Johnson C. Smith and the game was suspended.  The CIAA ruled the match a no-contest. The conference and institutions will review the circumstances behind the incident.  
    • Johnson C. Smith-Livingstone rivalry is the oldest among the HBCUs.
    BIG SOUTH

    • Gardner-Webb 21, Hampton 27 OT
    • North Carolina A&T 21, Charleston Southern 18

    Prediction Results: 1-1: Gardner-Webb, North Carolina A&T

    • Hampton's upset Gardner-Webb in overtime was a boost for the program in the Big South.
    OVC

    Tennessee State 20, UT Martin 41

    Prediction Results: 0-1: Tennessee State

    • A minor setback for Coach George's team.  I was hoping TSU would upset the 11th ranked UT Martin squad.

    OVERALL PREDICTION RESULTS:  16-7

    Blow the Whistle!

