Blow the Whistle!  HBCU Football Scores from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, & Big South in Week 9

HBCU football game scores and reports from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, Big South, and OVC in Week 9 competition.

Credit: FAMU Athletics

SWAC

Texas Southern 59, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17

Alabama A&M 42, Alabama State 28 (Magic City Classic in Birmingham, AL)

Jackson State 28, Mississippi Valley State 19

Florida A&M 26, Grambling State 3

Southern 38, Alcorn State 35

The SWAC Rundown

Jackson State found a way to win on the road against a dangerous MVSU team.

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC!!! Bama A&M and Aqeel Glass went Fo Fo Fo!FAMU brought the pain!

The Rattler's Homecoming wasn't pleasant for GSU Tigers. The Rattlers won big!

Texas Southern treated the Golden Lions like cubs with a 59-17 whooping in H-Town. Nearly 600 yards of offense from the Tigers! The beating was so bad that Doc Gamble canceled his presser! But Ralph Cooper got him to talk - Watch Here.

Projected Winners: Jackson State, Alabama A&M, Texas Southern, Alcorn State, FAMU

Predictions Outcome: 4-1; remember I had Southern as a possible upset alert. Go Jags!

MEAC

Norfolk State 31, Morgan State 20

South Carolina State 27, North Carolina Central 24

Delaware State 30, Howard 23

Projected Winners: Norfolk State, Delaware State, NCCU

Prediction Outcome: 2-1

The Bulldogs "wasn't having it" with NCCU!

Norfolk has a six-game winning streak with Juwan Carter passing for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

Quarterback Jared Lewis completed 14-of-22 passes for a career-high 246 yards and four touchdowns to lead Delaware State to a 30-23 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference victory over Howard.

Blow the Whistle!

SIAC

Miles 16, Edward Waters 9

Allen 32, Columbus State 25

Kentucky State 42, Tuskegee 35

Lane 16, Central State 14

Savannah State 24, Fort Valley State 6

Albany State 14, Morehouse 10

Benedict 24, Clark Atlanta 21

Projected Winners: Albany State, Miles, Columbus State, Kentucky State, Savannah State, Clark Atlanta

Predictions Outcome: 4-2

CIAA

Johnson C. Smith 34, St. Augustine's 13

Virginia Union 44, Elizabeth City State 14

Shaw 38, Winston-Salem State 14

Bowie State 31, Lincoln (PA) 7

Chowan 38, Virginia State 30

Fayetteville State 34, Livingstone 0

Projected Winners: Bowie State, JCS, VA Union, Chowan, Fayetteville State, Shaw

Predictions: Outcome: 6-0

BIG SOUTH

Robert Morris 38, Hampton 35

Monmouth 35, North Carolina A&T 16

Projected Winners: Both Hampton and NC A&T look to get back to their winning ways Saturday.

Predictions Outcome: 0-2; What's going on with A&T?

OVC

Tennessee State 27, Murray State 21

Projected Winner: The Tigers sent the Racers back to their dorm rooms!

Prediction Outcome: 1-0

OVERALL RECORD - WEEK 9: 17-6

