Blow the Whistle!  HBCU Football Scores from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, & Big South in Week 9

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballVideosSWACMEACCIAASIACSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    HBCU Football Scores - Week 9

    HBCU football game scores and reports from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, Big South, and OVC in Week 9 competition.
    Author:

    HBCU football game scores and reports from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, Big South, and OVC in Week 9 competition.

    FAMU TOUCHDOWN

    SWAC

    • Texas Southern 59, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17
    • Alabama A&M 42, Alabama State 28 (Magic City Classic in Birmingham, AL)
    • Jackson State 28, Mississippi Valley State 19
    • Florida A&M 26, Grambling State 3
    • Southern 38, Alcorn State 35

    The SWAC Rundown

    • Jackson State found a way to win on the road against a dangerous MVSU team.
    • MAGIC CITY CLASSIC!!! Bama A&M and Aqeel Glass went Fo Fo Fo!FAMU brought the pain!
    • The Rattler's Homecoming wasn't pleasant for GSU Tigers. The Rattlers won big!
    • Texas Southern treated the Golden Lions like cubs with a 59-17 whooping in H-Town. Nearly 600 yards of offense from the Tigers! The beating was so bad that Doc Gamble canceled his presser! But Ralph Cooper got him to talk - Watch Here.

    Projected Winners: Jackson State, Alabama A&M, Texas Southern, Alcorn State, FAMU

    Predictions Outcome: 4-1; remember I had Southern as a possible upset alert. Go Jags!

    MEAC

    • Norfolk State 31, Morgan State 20
    • South Carolina State 27, North Carolina Central 24
    • Delaware State 30, Howard 23

    Projected Winners: Norfolk State, Delaware State, NCCU

    Prediction Outcome: 2-1

    • The Bulldogs "wasn't having it" with NCCU!
    • Norfolk has a six-game winning streak with Juwan Carter passing for 368 yards and three touchdowns.
    • Quarterback Jared Lewis completed 14-of-22 passes for a career-high 246 yards and four touchdowns to lead Delaware State to a 30-23 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference victory over Howard.

    Blow the Whistle!

    What happens next for the HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

    SIAC

    • Miles 16, Edward Waters 9
    • Allen 32, Columbus State 25
    • Kentucky State 42, Tuskegee 35
    • Lane 16, Central State 14
    • Savannah State 24, Fort Valley State 6
    • Albany State 14, Morehouse 10
    • Benedict 24, Clark Atlanta 21

    Projected Winners: Albany State, Miles, Columbus State, Kentucky State, Savannah State, Clark Atlanta

    Predictions Outcome: 4-2

    CIAA

    • Johnson C. Smith 34, St. Augustine's 13
    • Virginia Union 44, Elizabeth City State 14
    • Shaw 38, Winston-Salem State 14
    • Bowie State 31, Lincoln (PA) 7
    • Chowan 38, Virginia State 30
    • Fayetteville State 34, Livingstone 0

    Projected Winners: Bowie State, JCS, VA Union, Chowan, Fayetteville State, Shaw

    Predictions: Outcome: 6-0

    BIG SOUTH

    • Robert Morris 38, Hampton 35
    • Monmouth 35, North Carolina A&T 16

    Projected Winners: Both Hampton and NC A&T look to get back to their winning ways Saturday.

    Predictions Outcome: 0-2; What's going on with A&T?

    INLINE

    OVC

    • Tennessee State 27, Murray State 21

    Projected Winner: The Tigers sent the Racers back to their dorm rooms!

    Prediction Outcome: 1-0

    OVERALL RECORD - WEEK 9: 17-6

    MORE HBCU SPORTS COVERAGE

    FC_o-4UXsAALR_G
    Football

    Blow the Whistle!  HBCU Football Scores from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, & Big South in Week 9

    39 seconds ago
    Gamble and Evans
    SWAC

    UAPB's HC Doc Gamble and LT Mark Evans Post-Game Interviews

    5 hours ago
    Southern Defeats Alcorn
    SWAC

    Southern Defeats Alcorn in a Thriller at Mumford

    13 hours ago
    Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders
    Deion Sanders

    Deion Sanders Posted 'So Darn Proud' of Team, Sends Thank You's While Recovering

    14 hours ago
    Deion Sanders - JSU Coach
    HBCU News

    Report: Deion Sanders Hospitalized

    1 hour ago
    20211030_150429
    Football

    Texas Southern-UAPB Halftime Report

    20 hours ago
    DSC09445
    Football

    HBCU Football Schedules, Previews, & Predictions - Week 9

    Oct 30, 2021
    SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland
    SWAC

    SWAC Signs GM as Exclusive Sponsor

    Oct 30, 2021