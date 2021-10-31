Blow the Whistle!  HBCU Football Scores from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, & Big South in Week 9

HBCU Football Scores - Week 9
HBCU football game scores and reports from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, Big South, and OVC in Week 9 competition.
SWAC
- Texas Southern 59, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17
- Alabama A&M 42, Alabama State 28 (Magic City Classic in Birmingham, AL)
- Jackson State 28, Mississippi Valley State 19
- Florida A&M 26, Grambling State 3
- Southern 38, Alcorn State 35
The SWAC Rundown
- Jackson State found a way to win on the road against a dangerous MVSU team.
- MAGIC CITY CLASSIC!!! Bama A&M and Aqeel Glass went Fo Fo Fo!FAMU brought the pain!
- The Rattler's Homecoming wasn't pleasant for GSU Tigers. The Rattlers won big!
- Texas Southern treated the Golden Lions like cubs with a 59-17 whooping in H-Town. Nearly 600 yards of offense from the Tigers! The beating was so bad that Doc Gamble canceled his presser! But Ralph Cooper got him to talk - Watch Here.
Projected Winners: Jackson State, Alabama A&M, Texas Southern, Alcorn State, FAMU
Predictions Outcome: 4-1; remember I had Southern as a possible upset alert. Go Jags!
MEAC
- Norfolk State 31, Morgan State 20
- South Carolina State 27, North Carolina Central 24
- Delaware State 30, Howard 23
Projected Winners: Norfolk State, Delaware State, NCCU
Prediction Outcome: 2-1
- The Bulldogs "wasn't having it" with NCCU!
- Norfolk has a six-game winning streak with Juwan Carter passing for 368 yards and three touchdowns.
- Quarterback Jared Lewis completed 14-of-22 passes for a career-high 246 yards and four touchdowns to lead Delaware State to a 30-23 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference victory over Howard.
Blow the Whistle!
What happens next for the HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!
SIAC
- Miles 16, Edward Waters 9
- Allen 32, Columbus State 25
- Kentucky State 42, Tuskegee 35
- Lane 16, Central State 14
- Savannah State 24, Fort Valley State 6
- Albany State 14, Morehouse 10
- Benedict 24, Clark Atlanta 21
Projected Winners: Albany State, Miles, Columbus State, Kentucky State, Savannah State, Clark Atlanta
Predictions Outcome: 4-2
CIAA
- Johnson C. Smith 34, St. Augustine's 13
- Virginia Union 44, Elizabeth City State 14
- Shaw 38, Winston-Salem State 14
- Bowie State 31, Lincoln (PA) 7
- Chowan 38, Virginia State 30
- Fayetteville State 34, Livingstone 0
Projected Winners: Bowie State, JCS, VA Union, Chowan, Fayetteville State, Shaw
Predictions: Outcome: 6-0
BIG SOUTH
- Robert Morris 38, Hampton 35
- Monmouth 35, North Carolina A&T 16
Projected Winners: Both Hampton and NC A&T look to get back to their winning ways Saturday.
Predictions Outcome: 0-2; What's going on with A&T?
INLINE
OVC
- Tennessee State 27, Murray State 21
Projected Winner: The Tigers sent the Racers back to their dorm rooms!
Prediction Outcome: 1-0
OVERALL RECORD - WEEK 9: 17-6
MORE HBCU SPORTS COVERAGE
- Deion Sanders Posts Appreciation While Recovering
- Report: Deion Sanders Hospitalized
- Could FBS Schools Be Overlooking Deion Sanders as a Head Coach?
- Morehouse College's 3-Game Winning Streak
- SWAC's Tope Dawgs on a Collision Course
- MEAC Selects First Female Commissioner
- FAMU AD Wants More Inclusion for HBCU Schools in FCS Playoffs
- Who Has the Best HBCU Defense? Jackson State or Florida A&M?