Who Are the HBCU Players in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

The HBCU players in the 2022 NFL playoffs are representing the SWAC, MEAC, and Big South.

NCAA reporter Stan Becton provided a "deep dive" into the active, injured, and practice squad players on the 2022 NFL playoff teams. Currently, eight players hail from HBCUs from the SWAC, MEAC, and Big South.

This weekend, we will see players from Grambling State, South Carolina State in North Carolina A&T, reported Becton.

Here are the players in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, either active or practice squad participants:

SWAC

Rogers, Williams, Gillan

Grambling State

Chester Rogers, WR - Tennessee Titans

Chad Williams WR *IR - Kansas City Chiefs (reserve/Injured)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff:

Jamie Gillan, P - Buffalo Bills (practice squad)

MEAC

Hamilton, Hargrave, Miles

South Carolina State

Antonio Hamilton, CB - Arizona Cardinals

Javon Hargrave, DT - Philadelphia Eagles

Morgan State

Joshua Miles, OL (Arizona Cardinals)

BIG SOUTH

Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina A&T

Brandon Parker, T - Las Vegas Raiders

Mac McClain III, CB *PS - Philadelphia Eagles)



The Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals have two players per roster representing HBCU schools.

Alabama (24), LSU (23), Michigan (21), Oklahoma (19), and Florida (17) were the top five programs with participants in the 2022 NFL playoffs.