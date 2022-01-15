Skip to main content

HBCU Players in the 2022 NFL Playoffs

The HBCU players in the 2022 NFL playoffs are representing the SWAC, MEAC, and Big South.

NCAA reporter Stan Becton provided a "deep dive" into the active, injured, and practice squad players on the 2022 NFL playoff teams. Currently, eight players hail from HBCUs from the SWAC, MEAC, and Big South.

HBCU PLAYERS IN PLAYOFFS (1)

This weekend, we will see players from Grambling State, South Carolina State in North Carolina A&T, reported Becton.  

Here are the players in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, either active or practice squad participants:

SWAC

Rogers, Williams, Gillan

Tennessee Titans running back Chester Rogers (80)
USATSI_16467475_168388561_lowres
USATSI_17253417_168388561_lowres

Grambling State

  • Chester Rogers, WR - Tennessee Titans
  • Chad Williams WR *IR - Kansas City Chiefs  (reserve/Injured)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 

  • Jamie Gillan, P - Buffalo Bills  (practice squad)

Read More

MEAC

Hamilton, Hargrave, Miles

USATSI_17472236_168388561_lowres
USATSI_16741865_168388561_lowres
USATSI_16531876_168388561_lowres

South Carolina State

  • Antonio Hamilton, CB - Arizona Cardinals 
  • Javon Hargrave, DT - Philadelphia Eagles

Morgan State

  •  Joshua Miles, OL (Arizona Cardinals)

BIG SOUTH

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75)

North Carolina A&T 

  • Brandon Parker, T - Las Vegas Raiders 
  • Mac McClain III, CB *PS - Philadelphia Eagles)


The Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals have two players per roster representing HBCU schools.

Alabama (24), LSU (23), Michigan (21), Oklahoma (19), and Florida (17) were the top five programs with participants in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

HBCU Football Coverage

HBCU PLAYERS IN PLAYOFFS (1)
Football

Who Are the HBCU Players in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

1 minute ago
PR Still_LaysGG_JRICE_2
Football

Jerry Rice Partners with Lay's Golden Grounds for the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVI

4 hours ago
Mark Evans II, Willie Roaf Award winner; Credit: Little Rock Touchdown Club
Football

UAPB Offensive Lineman Mark Evans II Receives Willie Roaf Award

6 hours ago
HBCU Legacy Bowl
Football

HBCU Legacy Bowl: Pough, Simmons, Wilson, and Giardina Selected as Head Coaches; Sponsors, Links, and Ticket Info

Jan 14, 2022
Culley NFL
Football

Is Today's NFL Black Head Coach In a 'No-Win' Situation?

Jan 13, 2022
Jerry Rice
Football

Jerry Rice on Being a Head Coach: 'It's Starting to Cross My Mind'

Jan 12, 2022
Markquese Bell
Football

FAMU DB Markquese Bell Invited to NFL Combine; Coach Simmons Confronts Senior Bowl for Missing Invitation, Jim Nagy Responds

Jan 6, 2022
HBCU Legends Podcasts (1)
Podcasts

HBCU Legends Speak Podcast: Thomas Henderson Interview

Jan 5, 2022