Who Are the HBCU Players in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

HBCU Players in the 2022 NFL Playoffs
The HBCU players in the 2022 NFL playoffs are representing the SWAC, MEAC, and Big South.
NCAA reporter Stan Becton provided a "deep dive" into the active, injured, and practice squad players on the 2022 NFL playoff teams. Currently, eight players hail from HBCUs from the SWAC, MEAC, and Big South.
This weekend, we will see players from Grambling State, South Carolina State in North Carolina A&T, reported Becton.
Here are the players in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, either active or practice squad participants:
SWAC
Grambling State
- Chester Rogers, WR - Tennessee Titans
- Chad Williams WR *IR - Kansas City Chiefs (reserve/Injured)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff:
- Jamie Gillan, P - Buffalo Bills (practice squad)
MEAC
South Carolina State
- Antonio Hamilton, CB - Arizona Cardinals
- Javon Hargrave, DT - Philadelphia Eagles
Morgan State
- Joshua Miles, OL (Arizona Cardinals)
BIG SOUTH
North Carolina A&T
- Brandon Parker, T - Las Vegas Raiders
- Mac McClain III, CB *PS - Philadelphia Eagles)
The Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals have two players per roster representing HBCU schools.
Alabama (24), LSU (23), Michigan (21), Oklahoma (19), and Florida (17) were the top five programs with participants in the 2022 NFL playoffs.
