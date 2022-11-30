James Houston IV Signs Free-Agent Contract With Detroit Lions

HOUSTON, TX - Former Jackson State linebacker James Houston IV has had quite a birthday week. Houston celebrated being elevated to the Lions roster and his birthday on Thanksgiving with a two-sack and a fumble recovery performance on national television.

Lions linebacker James Houston, right, celebrates his sack of Bills quarterback Josh Allen with defensive lineman John Cominsky during the second half of the Lions' 28-25 loss on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Ford Field. Lions 112422 Kd 7321 Credit: © Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

He received an automatic reversion back to the team's practice squad on Nov. 25. The Lions gambled by placing him back with the practice unit and exposing him to sign with another NFL team if they made an offer for their active roster.

Fortunately for the Lions, no teams extended an offer to their young linebacker. Detroit signed James Houston IV to a free-agent contract from its practice squad on Monday, Nov. 28. The club placed linebacker Charles Harris on injured reserve to counter the Houston signing.

Nov 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gets sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

ABOUT HOUSTON

Detroit selected Houston as the 217th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-1 and 241-pound rookie had three game appearances with the Lions during the 2022 NFL Preseason. He recorded three tackles (2 solo, one assist) and participated on special teams.

James "The Problem" Houston was a playmaker for the Jackson State Tigers' defense in 2021. The HBCU standout recorded 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks, and an interception in 2021.

Houston, 24, is a Fort Lauderdale native from American Heritage high school. The Florida Gators recruited Houston in 2017. He later played in the 2018 and 2019 seasons before transferring to Jackson State.

The Deion Sanders disciple was named SWAC 2021 Newcomer of the Year and earned Associated Press FCS All-American team honors en route to the NFL.

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles: