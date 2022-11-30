Skip to main content

James Houston IV Signs Free-Agent Contract With Detroit Lions

James Houston IV signs free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions.

HOUSTON, TX - Former Jackson State linebacker James Houston IV has had quite a birthday week.  Houston celebrated being elevated to the Lions roster and his birthday on Thanksgiving with a two-sack and a fumble recovery performance on national television.

James Houston Sacks Josh Allen

He received an automatic reversion back to the team's practice squad on Nov. 25.  The Lions gambled by placing him back with the practice unit and exposing him to sign with another NFL team if they made an offer for their active roster.

Fortunately for the Lions, no teams extended an offer to their young linebacker.  Detroit signed James Houston IV to a free-agent contract from its practice squad on Monday, Nov. 28.  The club placed linebacker Charles Harris on injured reserve to counter the Houston signing.

James Houston Sacks Josh Allen, 2nd Sack

ABOUT HOUSTON

Detroit selected Houston as the 217th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-1 and 241-pound rookie had three game appearances with the Lions during the 2022 NFL Preseason. He recorded three tackles (2 solo, one assist) and participated on special teams.

James "The Problem" Houston was a playmaker for the Jackson State Tigers' defense in 2021. The HBCU standout recorded 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks, and an interception in 2021.

Houston, 24, is a Fort Lauderdale native from American Heritage high school. The Florida Gators recruited Houston in 2017. He later played in the 2018 and 2019 seasons before transferring to Jackson State.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Deion Sanders disciple was named SWAC 2021 Newcomer of the Year and earned Associated Press FCS All-American team honors en route to the NFL.

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles:

James Houston IV

Deion Sanders
Football

Jackson State Dominates 2022 SWAC Football Postseason Honors

By Kyle T. Mosley and SWAC PR
Rod Milstead
Football

Delaware State Fires Head Coach Milstead

By Kyle T. Mosley
Deion Sanders vs FAMU
Football

HBCU Football Top-5 Rankings | 2022 Postseason

By Kyle T. Mosley
Eric Dooley
Football

Southern Beats Grambling, Punches Ticket to SWAC Championship Game for 'Boom Box' Rematch

By Kyle T. Mosley
Grambling Marching 100 2
BANDS

49th Bayou Classic 'Battle of the Bands' Rankings

By Kyle T. Mosley
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders works the game against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Tcl Grambling Jackson State
Football

Report: Deion Sanders Offered Colorado Job, 'Has Legit Interest'

By Kyle T. Mosley
IXW7YV2D3FHDRB27AKAYOOVEOE
Football

49th Bayou Classic Live Game Thread

By Kyle T. Mosley
Bayou Classic
Football

Grambling vs. Southern: 49th Annual Bayou Classic Preview, Prediction, Odds

By Kyle T. Mosley