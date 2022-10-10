In the SWAC, 'It's About Respect'

For past, current, and future SWAC coaches, it's always been about respect — but not at the cost of disrespecting their brothers in the coaching fraternity.

I grew up loving the SWAC. My father, close relatives, friends, and godfather attended SWAC schools. I had an uncle and cousin play SWAC football. And I met the legendary coach, Eddie Robinson.

I understand the rhetoric from both Eddie Robinson Jr. and Deion Sanders on the subsequent events that led up to the explosive moment at mid-field at the Jackson State-Alabama State game. Both men have valid points in their perspectives.

For Sanders, it was about the pre-game timing. In Robinson Jr.'s case, it was his perception of disrespect levied at Alabama State — before and during the game.

"The SWAC is about respect," Doug Williams said. "When you come in and disrespect the SWAC, you cut a lot of people deep. When you talk about SWAC, you go back to Buck Buchanon, Deacon Jones, and Tank Younger. It's hard to say 'I'm SWAC' when they are looking down on you trying to figure out what you're saying."

Respect is the proper word in reference to the pillars of SWAC football. Robinson Jr. specifically named Eddie Robinson, Marino Casem, and W. C. Gorden. Still, other past legends whose teams played against SWAC teams with names like Jake Gaither (FAMU) and John Merritt (Tennessee State) could also have a say in this subject.

"They would say Eddie Robinson Jr. is SWAC. He played in it, now coaching in it. Eddie gave Deion and his son a lot of credit. He said Shedeur is the best quarterback he's seen since Steve McNair. He wasn't ticked off at Shedeur or Deion per se. He was ticked off at the way things happened. Because a man that's ticked off at somebody is not going to give another man credit," Williams remarked.

Emotions are a part of the game. Football has its ebbs and flows. For over a century, valuing one another and respect were integrated into the fabric and foundations of the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC. Lest we forget, those pillars Robinson Jr. spoke of endured dishonor and disrespect from outside elements before, during, and after the Civil Rights Movement.

Longtime SWAC historian and HBCU broadcaster Ralph Cooper could only recall once when Coach Rob and Texas Southern Coach Mosley did not shake hands. "There have been instances in the SWAC when head coaches had to be restrained by assistant coaches," Cooper noted.

Credit: ASU Athletics

Although Eddie Robinson Jr. issued an official apology to the Alabama State alumni, staff, students, and supporters, he mentioned, "I will use this as a teachable moment for myself, our staff, and our players."

The key elements are not limited to Alabama State's students and student-athletes but ALL students and student-athletes in HBCUs across the country.

Why? They are watching and measuring each action and response.

Despite the roadblocks and adversity, the giants Robinson Jr. spoke of fought hard to protect their players and all HBCU institutions from discrimination and bigotry. They prepare their players to face social trials and tribulations with dignity and respect. Most of our HBCU student-athletes come from deprived neighborhoods, struggling family situations, and rough upbringings. That's why I found Saturday's interaction between Eddie Robinson Jr. and Deion Sanders difficult to digest.

It's time for HBCU coaches to put aside petty strife and animosity and choose against demeaning and diminishing their brothers in the coaching fraternity. People inside and outside are watching.

I'm not taking a stand for or against Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State's head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., but as a product of HBCUs, we must put respect first and foremost before our self-interests.

I hope Robinson Jr. and Sanders will have time to interact and heal. Will these events bring about a change or unification?

We shall see.

