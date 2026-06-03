HOUSTON -- The Southwestern Athletic Conference is taking an uncommon approach by making SWAC TV a Strategic Limited Partner in Mercurius Media Capital, valuing its audience as an investment rather than just advertising metrics.

SWAC TV's ad inventory serves as capital for MMC portfolio companies, driving customer acquisition and awareness without reducing cash. In return, the conference gains exposure and a stake in portfolio companies.

Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland launched the digital platform, SWAC TV, on Aug. 1, 2025. The conference allows free download for the HBCU football fanbase on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Play, and Android TV, and it streams all 18 SWAC-sponsored sports. In its inaugural season, it carried 45 football games, 137 basketball games, and 179 Olympic sports events and championships. It sits alongside the conference's broadcast partnerships that deliver more than 360 televised games annually.

Mercurius Media Capital is the first U.S. media-for-equity fund founded by Piyush Puri and Satyan Gajwani, who use trading ad inventory to acquire stakes in startups. According to their website, the private equity group has entered into 50 deals for media platforms that provide advertising, help startups gain brand exposure, and allow the platform to earn equity. SWAC TV joins other respected media partners in this model.

“We look for media partners who have real trust with their audience and the SWAC has built that gravity over a century”, said Piyush Puri, Founding Partner, Mercurius Media Capital. “By owning their distribution through SWAC TV they have created a premium digital-first sandbox for brands. This partnership allows MMC to give our portfolio companies a direct, authentic pipeline to a massive and loyal audience through live streaming and this is exactly the kind of innovative media asset MMC was built to unlock.”

SWAC's Media-for-Equity Partnership with Mercurius Media Capital: The Pros and Cons | SWAC

The Case For the Deal - Pros

The SWAC's audience is 87% African American, 67% college-educated, and 64% homeowners, with over 1 million alumni and 70,000 students. The conference aims to better price this high-value audience.

Direct ownership is the foundation. SWAC TV gives the conference control of its own distribution for the first time. The league no longer rents access to its fans through a third party, which means it captures the value its audience generates instead of passing it along.

This kind of media deal trades guaranteed ad dollars for upside. Instead of selling ad spots at a fixed rate, the conference puts its games and championships to work and takes ownership stakes in growing brands. The logic is simple. If the league wins the streaming battle and pulls in viewers, those stakes climb in value, and the payoff outruns anything a flat ad buy could deliver.

The company SWAC TV keeps signal validation. Standing as a Strategic Limited Partner alongside Sinclair Broadcast Group, TelevisaUnivision, and A+E Global Media places the conference among national media operators. For a platform less than a year old, that is a fast climb.

HBCU football fans back up the case. The Magic City Classic in Birmingham draws over 65,000 fans annually. While the Bayou Classic averages up to 60,000 fans in Caesars Superdome, provided Southern and Grambling State are having good seasons. The Florida Classic, State Fair Classic, and Boom Box Classics usually have strong attendance records.

Jackson State has been leading the NCAA Division I FCS in average home attendance in recent years. People show up for the games, but can the in-game inventory experience evolve into a numbers-generating broadcast heavyweight? The commissioner is rolling the dice in favor of the conference's upside.

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference is extremely excited to partner with Mercurius Media Capital as we continue to expand the reach and impact of SWAC TV,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to connect innovative brands with one of the most passionate, loyal, and culturally influential audiences in collegiate athletics. SWAC TV was created to provide our member institutions, student-athletes, and fans with a platform that authentically tells the story of our conference while delivering premier live sports and original content.”

The Case Against the Deal - Cons

Returns rely on portfolio startups. If they falter, ad inventory is spent, and equity may be worthless. The SWAC exchanges a certain asset for a risky one by entering this deal.

In some cases, equity is slow to materialize and may not yield returns. Ad inventory provides immediate value, but equity could take years to grow. Unlike most private equity firms, would MMC be patient? The SWAC is betting on patience in a tightened venture market of today.

SWAC TV’s value is built on audience trust, but this is easily damaged if the product fall short of the fanbase's expectations. If a portfolio brand shown to viewers does not align with their culture or fails to deliver a quality experience, it could erode the credibility that makes SWAC TV attractive. To protect its reputation, SWAC must have influence over which brands are advertised to its audience. If not, the fans will be heard by the conference.

A key draw of SWAC TV is that it is free for viewers. Frequent ads from portfolio companies could annoy the audience and damage the user experience. There is a risk that a higher advertising load, intended to monetize the platform, could push viewers away if not managed carefully. Eventually, subscriptions could become the focus after the initial free offering. This model happens all of the time in media and broadcasting.

SWAC TV is less than a year old. Committing to a venture-based monetization model early increases risk for a platform still proving itself.

Success will be measured financially and by audience trust. SWAC is betting that financial growth won’t diminish its relationship with fans.

JUST THE FAQs

What is SWAC TV?

SWAC TV is the Southwestern Athletic Conference's official free streaming platform. It launched Aug. 1, 2025, and streams all 18 SWAC-sponsored sports on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Play, and Android TV.

What is a media-for-equity deal?

In a media-for-equity arrangement, a media company contributes advertising inventory to a fund or startup in exchange for an equity stake. The model lets brands grow without spending marketing budget, while the media partner shares in their upside.

What does SWAC TV gain from joining Mercurius Media Capital?

The conference gains access to a portfolio of consumer brands seeking its audience, an equity position in those companies, and validation alongside national media partners such as Sinclair Broadcast Group, TelevisaUnivision, and A+E Global Media.

What are the risks for the SWAC?

The risks are concentrated. Portfolio companies may fail, leaving the inventory spent with no return. Equity can take years to convert into cash. A poorly matched advertiser could weaken the cultural trust SWAC TV depends on.