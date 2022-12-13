HOUSTON, TX - Jackson State University named T.C. Taylor as its 22nd head football coach by athletic director Ashley Robinson in a team meeting in preparation for the Celebration Bowl, per THEE PREGAME SHOW.

Taylor was emotionally overwhelmed by the announcement and applause from the team and other coaches.

"God is good, man," Taylor said. Paying my dues. Patient. Letting God order my steps. Humble. It got me here today."

Deion Sanders was present with Robinson to make the hire official and listened to Taylor's speech.

"We're gonna continue to dominate. We're gonna continue to bring the best players in here. Because that's what it's all about. The best coaches. No step back man."

TC Taylor Announced as Head Football Coach at Jackson State; Credit: THEE PREGAME SHOW

This season, Taylor served as the receivers' assistant coach for the dynamic group, including Shane Hooks, Dallas Daniels, Kevin Coleman Jr., and Willie "Big Play" Gaines. Coleman was named the 2022 SWAC Freshman of the Year for having 32 receptions, 320 receiving yards, a touchdown, and averaging 25.3 yards on kickoff returns.

Taylor joined his alma mater's coaching staff in 2019 to coach the tight ends and wide receivers before ascending to offensive coordinator under Deion Sanders for 2021. Ironically, Taylor will coach against his old football team North Carolina Central in the 2022 Celebration Bowl. He was their quarterbacks and offensive coordinator that boosted the Eagles to three MEAC titles in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Taylor will lead Jackson State Football into the T.C. Taylor Era!

