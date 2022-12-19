Skip to main content

Travis Hunter Enters the Transfer Portal

Jackson State Tigers cornerback Travis Hunter entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Travis Hunter isn't new to making a ground-breaking decision to impact his career and college football. The former No. 1 high school recruit entered the NCAA transfer portal to leave the Jackson State Tigers football team after one year.

Travis Hunter

"Yes, I have entered the transfer portal. And I don't know what I'm going to do next," Hunter said in his video announcement.

Travis indicated that he would take time, weigh the options, and make the best decision with his family.

Deion Sanders accepted the University of Colorado head coaching position and forecast that his son Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter would rejoin him in Boulder. However, Hunter will make Coach Prime and other programs wait for the official announcement of his next destination.

Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter played a phenomenal game for Jackson State University in their 41-34 overtime loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles at the 2022 Celebration Bowl. Shedeur Sanders connected with Hunter for five receptions for 47 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His final touchdown came with 2 seconds on the clock to help force the game into overtime.

Hunter is a triple threat on offense, defense, and special teams. New Tigers head coach T.C. Taylor will have plenty of openings to fill as several of Hunter's teammates also will enter the transfer portal.

