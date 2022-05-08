After the 2022 NFL Draft, several of the HBCUs brightest stars remain waiting for an opportunity.

After the two-year drought, HBCU players hoped for more in the 2022 NFL Draft. A week later, several of the HBCUs' brightest football stars remain hopeful and wait for an opportunity that hasn't materialized.

Why are many still sitting at home? Why haven't NFL and CFL teams made the calls and invitation to rookie minicamps?

I spoke to a some undrafted HBCU players. The desire is the same with each — all they want is an opportunity for a rookie minicamp invitation or a CFL tryout.

Yes, four players received the call last weekend. Doug Williams noted the draft selections of Joshua Williams (Chiefs, 4th Rd.), Decobie Durant (Rams, 4th Rd.), James Houston (Lions, 6th Rd.), and Ja'Tyre Carter (Bears, 7th Rd.) were "a step in the right direction."

Although the NFL's concerted effort to expose and educate NFL team coaches and executives to HBCU talent, they still preferred Power 5 players. The selections in the draft is evidence to support this claim.

Last season HBCU superstars like Ezra Gray, Micahel Badejo, Jay Jackson-Williams, Warren Newman, Lyndemian Brooks, and Geremy Hickbottom dazzled fans in the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC. None of these players have officially received a rookie camp invitation since the 2022 NFL Draft ended.

The twice-honored Black College Football Player of the Year Aqeel Glass fielded calls from clubs as the draft winded down. Eventually, Glass and his team decided to sign an undrafted deal with head coach Todd Bowles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Florida A&M's standout player Markquese Bell performed exceptionally well at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine when he ran a 4.5 in the 40. Still, no team drafted the Rattler. Bell accepted a rookie minicamp offer from Dalla and will work to make the Cowboys' roster.

In most cases, the undrafted players could point to their representatives or lack of why the offers are not being tendered. Often after their playing days, the burden through the draft process falls on the players. Coaches and public relations departments at HBCUs often are not connected to the NFL like a Coach Prime. Jackson State, FAMU, Alabama A&M, and Southern are among a few HBCU programs to have multiple players receive rookie minicamp offers.

Is it the NFL or the players' fault? How about their former coaches, representatives, or agents? It's true a coach has influence and could intercede on behalf of their former superstars. Then again, the young men must realize they are no longer amateurs but professionals.

Resorting to the blame game would be a naïve approach to tackle the omissions. After all, not every HBCU football player will land an NFL roster spot. They want an opportunity to be granted.

Since the '70s, the legendary Eddie Robinson's "opportunity" speech has echoed within the HBCU rank and file. With this in mind, as NFL rookie minicamps and training camps approach, some of the undrafted and unsigned HBCU rookies may get the call(s) from NFL, CFL, XFL, or USFL teams.

Besides the initial disappointment of being undrafted, will the young HBCU players seize the opportunities presented and perform?

We shall see.

