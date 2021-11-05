HBCU Legacy Bowl News - Nov. 4

The HBCU Legacy Bowl updates on the event at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium at 3:00 PM on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Doug Williams' and James "Shack" Harris' vision is gaining momentum and shaping into a major sporting event. The black college football all-star game will have sponsorship from NFL teams, players, sports organizations, and corporations.

HBCU ALL-STAR PLAYERS

Here's the list of the recent HBCU football players invited and committed to participating in the bowl game:

Offense

Quarterbacks

Aqeel Glass - Alabama A&M

Juwan Carter - Norfolk State

Felix Harper - Alcorn State

Running Backs

Isaiah Totten - North Carolina Central

Jah-Maine Martin - North Carolina A&T

Wide Receivers

LeCharles Pringle - Alcorn State

Tyrin Ralph - Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Shemar Bridges - Fort Valley State

Xavier Smith - Florida A&M

Ryan McDaniel - North Carolina Central

Offensive Line

Cam Durley - Tennessee State

Defense

Defensive Backs

Jalon Thigpen - Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Tevin Singleton - Bowie State University

Joshua Williams - Fayetteville State

Joshua Flowers - Winston-Salem State University

Linebackers

Devon Hunt - Shaw University

Ta'Shaun Taylor - Winston-Salem State University

Defensive End

Tavon Joseph - Bowie State University

Jameis Winston & Patrick Mahomes

Jameis Winston - New Orleans Saints, QB

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs, QB

Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams, DT

Bobby Wagner - Seattle Seahawks, LB

Aaron Donald and Bobby Wagner

The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It will be broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU football players and coaches.

