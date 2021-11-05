HBCU Legacy Bowl News, Nov. 4
The HBCU Legacy Bowl news and updates on the week-long celebration and game are set to kickoff inside Tulane University's Yulman Stadium at 3:00 PM CT on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Doug Williams' and James "Shack" Harris' vision is gaining momentum and shaping into a major sporting event. The black college football all-star game will have sponsorship from NFL teams, players, sports organizations, and corporations.
HBCU ALL-STAR PLAYERS
Here's the list of the recent HBCU football players invited and committed to participating in the bowl game:
Read More
Offense
Quarterbacks
- Aqeel Glass - Alabama A&M
- Juwan Carter - Norfolk State
- Felix Harper - Alcorn State
Running Backs
- Isaiah Totten - North Carolina Central
- Jah-Maine Martin - North Carolina A&T
Wide Receivers
- LeCharles Pringle - Alcorn State
- Tyrin Ralph - Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Shemar Bridges - Fort Valley State
- Xavier Smith - Florida A&M
- Ryan McDaniel - North Carolina Central
Offensive Line
- Cam Durley - Tennessee State
Defense
Defensive Backs
- Jalon Thigpen - Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Tevin Singleton - Bowie State University
- Joshua Williams - Fayetteville State
- Joshua Flowers - Winston-Salem State University
Linebackers
- Devon Hunt - Shaw University
- Ta'Shaun Taylor - Winston-Salem State University
Defensive End
- Tavon Joseph - Bowie State University
NFL Players Sponsorship
- Jameis Winston - New Orleans Saints, QB
- Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs, QB
- Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams, DT
- Bobby Wagner - Seattle Seahawks, LB
The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It will be broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU football players and coaches.
MORE HBCU SPORTS COVERAGE
- THE TOP 5 HBCU TEAMS FOR WEEK 10
- HBCU Football Scores in Week 9
- Deion Sanders Posts Appreciation While Recovering
- Report: Deion Sanders Hospitalized
- Could FBS Schools Be Overlooking Deion Sanders as a Head Coach?
- Morehouse College's 3-Game Winning Streak
- SWAC's Tope Dawgs on a Collision Course
- MEAC Selects First Female Commissioner
- FAMU AD Wants More Inclusion for HBCU Schools in FCS Playoffs
- Who Has the Best HBCU Defense? Jackson State or Florida A&M?