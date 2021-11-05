Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    HBCU Legacy Bowl News, Nov. 4

    The HBCU Legacy Bowl updates on the event at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium at 3:00 PM on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
    The HBCU Legacy Bowl news and updates on the week-long celebration and game are set to kickoff inside Tulane University's Yulman Stadium at 3:00 PM CT on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

    Doug Williams' and James "Shack" Harris' vision is gaining momentum and shaping into a major sporting event. The black college football all-star game will have sponsorship from NFL teams, players, sports organizations, and corporations.     

    HBCU ALL-STAR PLAYERS

    Here's the list of the recent HBCU football players invited and committed to participating in the bowl game:

    Aqeel Glass - QB

    Offense

    Quarterbacks

    • Aqeel Glass - Alabama A&M
    • Juwan Carter - Norfolk State
    • Felix Harper - Alcorn State

    Running Backs

    • Isaiah Totten - North Carolina Central
    • Jah-Maine Martin - North Carolina A&T

    Wide Receivers

    • LeCharles Pringle - Alcorn State
    • Tyrin Ralph - Arkansas-Pine Bluff
    • Shemar Bridges - Fort Valley State
    • Xavier Smith - Florida A&M
    • Ryan McDaniel - North Carolina Central

    Offensive Line

    • Cam Durley - Tennessee State
    Tevin Singleton

    Defense

    Defensive Backs

    • Jalon Thigpen - Arkansas-Pine Bluff
    • Tevin Singleton - Bowie State University
    • Joshua Williams - Fayetteville State
    • Joshua Flowers - Winston-Salem State University

    Linebackers

    • Devon Hunt - Shaw University
    • Ta'Shaun Taylor - Winston-Salem State University

    Defensive End

    • Tavon Joseph - Bowie State University

    Jameis Winston & Patrick Mahomes

    Jameis Winston
    USATSI_17076103_168388561_lowres

    Saints QB Winston, Chiefs QB Mahomes

    NFL Players Sponsorship

    • Jameis Winston - New Orleans Saints, QB
    • Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs, QB
    • Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams, DT
    • Bobby Wagner - Seattle Seahawks, LB

    Aaron Donald and Bobby Wagner

    USATSI_16956321_168388561_lowres
    USATSI_17072391_168388561_lowres

    Rams DT Donald, Seahawks LB Wagner

    The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It will be broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU football players and coaches.

