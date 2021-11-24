Southern's 'Human Jukebox' and Hampton's 'Marching Force' Will Be Televised on Thanksgiving Day Events

The Human Jukebox and The Marching Force marching bands will participate in two separate Thanksgiving Day events to be seen by millions of viewers.

Southern University's "Human Jukebox" and Hampton University's "The Marching Force" marching bands will participate in two separate Thanksgiving Day events to be seen by millions of viewers.

First, the Hampton University band will participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A PepsiCo announcement stated 'The Marching Force' "will represent the rich HBCU marching band culture for the first time in university history, thanks to a $100,000 donation from Pepsi Stronger Together - PepsiCo’s series of grassroots initiatives bringing tailored programming support to communities across the country.

The Breakfast Club's DJ Envy, a Hampton Alum, played host to the band in New York. PepsiCo Together uses a $100K donation for the costs of the band's transportation and practice uniforms.

Hampton University's "The Marching Force"; Credit: Pepsi Stronger Together

The Pepsi Stronger Together Announcement:

"I'm so excited Pepsi Stronger Together was able to help make this journey happen for the incredibly talented Hampton Marching Force as they head to perform at this iconic stage," said Derek Lewis, President, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA). "From our 'She Got Now' internship program to other HBCU-specific donations, and as a Hampton alum myself, I'm so proud to see another piece of PepsiCo's commitment to supporting HBCUs come to life."

“The goal of our band is to help put students in a better position in life through skills that they gain beyond music,” said Dr. Thomas L. Jones, Jr., Hampton University’s Director of Bands. “Thanks to Pepsi Stronger Together, we’re able to give these students an incredible once-in-a-lifetime experience on a huge national stage.”

The donation is the latest step in PepsiCo’s commitment to partnering with HBCUs and fostering Black talent, which includes the recent launch of the annual "She Got Now" Allen McKellar Jr. Internship Program for HBCU female students. This all ladders up to the brand’s larger Racial Equality Journey, which in 2020 saw the company announce commitments of more than $570 million over the next five years to elevate diverse voices within the company, supply chain partners, and communities, while helping to address issues of inequality and create opportunity.

HUMAN JUKEBOX AT SAINTS GAME

The New Orleans Saints will host the Buffalo Bills in a primetime NFL football game at 7 PM CT on Thanksgiving evening. Southern University's Human Jukebox will perform at halftime of the contest. Also, New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees will be honored during halftime for his accomplishments in the NFL.

Southern's band will remain in New Orleans for Friday evening's Bayou Classic's 'Battle of the Bands and Greek Step Contest.' The Human Jukebox will square off against the Grambling State Tigers Marching Band on that evening and at halftime of the 48th Annual Bayou Classic football game.

