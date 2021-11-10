Deion Sanders Says He is 'Out of the Hospital'

Jackson State's head coach Deion Sanders posted on social media that he is out of the hospital.

Jackson State's head coach Deion Sanders posted on social media to the Tiger Nation that he is "out of the hospital and on my path that we started TOGETHER."

Coach Sanders did not mention a time for his return to coaching duties, but would "adhere to my wonderful team of doctors orders."

"Don't be surprised when you see me back on the field in a new whip," wrote Coach Prime on Instagram. He is referencing his motorized scooter provided by his sponsorship partner Aflac.

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders and his team prepare for their game against University of Louisiana-Monroe at Malone Stadium in Monroe, La., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tcl Jsuvulm1; Credit:© Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Sanders has missed three-consecutive games from the Jackson State sidelines as head coach after suffering a "setback" during his foot-surgery recovery.

Interim head coach Gary Harrell is 3-0 in Sanders' absences.

Jackson State (8-1, 6-0 SWAC) heads for a SWAC showdown in Baton Rouge with the Southern University Jaguars (4-5, 3-3 SWAC) on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 PM CT at Mumford Stadium.

The next two week are extremely important for the Jackson State football program. If they win against Southern and Alcorn State, Sanders' team will have an opportunity to represent the SWAC Western division and host the SWAC Championship game.

Sanders interviewed for the TCU vacant head coaching job. No decision has been made by the institution.