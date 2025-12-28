Conner Weigman Breaks Houston Bowl Game Record in Close Win vs LSU

One mission. One goal. Get to 10 wins.

The Houston Cougars entered Saturday evening at NRG Stadium against LSU knowing how important it was to the entire program to reach the double-digit-win mark.

Was it easy for coach WIllie Fritz’s program to do it? No. Was it possible? Yes. Especially with zero opt-outs for Houston in the Kinder’s Texas Bowl, which was a physical game that went back and forth the entire time, with both schools battling to the end before Houston sealed a 38-35 win.

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman, who will be returning for his final season, knew that this would be the last time to play with this team for the final time, so he wanted to make sure that the senior class went out strong. He contributed big time as Weigman broke a bowl game school record, tossing four touchdowns as LSU’s defense had no answers.

“It means a lot,” Weigman said. “Just proud of my teammates. Proud of the line for blocking for me. Running backs running the ball a lot, and my receivers going to make plays. All glory to God. We wanted to end the season the right way and send the seniors off right.”

Kind Night At Kinder’s Texas Bowl

Wrapping up the 2025-26 campaign, the Cypress, Texas QB got to conclude the season by playing in front of the Cougar faithful and all of his friends and family, who he was super excited to play in front of.

It was a successful outing for the elite athlete, who was tremendous at showing off his mobility and arm strength, where he went 27-for-36 with 236 yards. There were 56 yards on the ground that he accumulated. What a way to earn the Kinder’s Texas Bowl MVP.

“It’s a lot to build on next season,” Fritz said. “I thought Conner had an unbelievable game. I hope he’s getting ready to get some type of reward here in just a moment, but he played his tail off this evening.”

After a 14-0 deficit to the Tigers, the Cougars' offense answered swiftly, where Weigman commanded the offense down the field for the first score of the evening that went to junior wide receiver Amare Thomas, who had an 8-yard reception.

Getting the game back to one possession, the Houston defense did its job, holding Tigers quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. from scoring, and forcing a punt to get it back in the hands of Weigman.

On the following drive, Weigman continued grinding and moving the sticks as he let running back Dean Connors truck defenders and help take the Cougars 73 yards down the field, where he capped that drive off by finding Thomas reeling in a four-yard strike before the Cougars defense forced a fumble by Tigers’ running back Berry Harlem.

That set up a few drives later, the senior tight end Tanner Koziol securing the seven-yard rifle from Weigman that took Fritz’s team to the intermission with 21 unanswered points with a 21-14 lead. Three scores in the air by Weigman set the tone for the second half as Houston went on to score 17 more points, where he found his sophomore tight end, Travile Frederick Jr., on a wide open two-yard reception for his first catch and touchdown of the season.

Weigman’s masterful day on the field relied on him making a few more clutch plays to secure the win in front of a crowd that showed up heavily in favor of Houston. On the 10th drive of the night, Weigman began with the ball at the Houston 19, where he knew his team was in desperate need of a score to get it to a two-score lead.

Offensive coordinator Slade Nagle dialed up several plays to dominate time of possession, starting with four straight running plays designed for Weigman and Connors, who combined for 35 yards.

After moving into LSU territory, the 6-foot-3 gunslinger released two passes from his hands, with the first going to Koziol and the second finding the open arms of RB Stacy Sneed for a 24-yard catch that put Houston in field-goal range. The offense was hungry for more as the clean exchange from Weigman to Connors resulted in the final score for the offense, where Weigman capped off the spectacular night by punching the 10th win with a 38-35 victory.

What a way to end a chapter and go into the next one that has big things in store.

“I’m so proud of these guys,” Weigman said. “I love these guys.”