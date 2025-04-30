Andrej Stojakovic Boosts Illinois Basketball Transfer Class in National Rankings
Illinois’ season concluded over a month ago. The transfer window had opened and closed. And still, as of days ago, the Illini had brought in only one player through the portal: Arkansas’ Zvonimir Ivisic.
But on Monday, one move changed the entire complexion of Illinois' offseason results in the transfer market, when coach Brad Underwood – better known as an “international gangster” – and his staff landed their prize newcomer of the offseason in Cal transfer wing Andrej Stojakovic.
Before Stojakovic’s arrival, Illinois’ transfer class ranked outside the nation's top 70 and firmly in the bottom third of the Big Ten, in the estimation of most experts. But the addition of Stojakovic – 247 Sports’ 35th-ranked transfer – catapulted the Illini all the way up to 44th in the country (also according to 247 Sports).
Although that’s hardly eye-catching for any program known for its recruiting, there is a caveat: the rankings are heavily influenced by volume.
Just look at the top transfer class in the country: St. John’s.
Coach Rick Pitino and his crew have done an excellent job in the portal, but much of the Red Storm's ranking is derived from its grand total of seven transfers. Meanwhile, Indiana’s transfer class is ranked eighth in the country, thanks greatly to its 10 portal additions.
Setting aside the sheer numbers for a moment – Illinois did brisk business on the international market this offseason, limiting its need for domestic transfers – one aspect of Underwood’s transfer haul when compared to those of his competitors becomes clear:
The Illini searched for firepower in the portal – not depth – and found what they were looking for. Whatever Underwood's transfer class lacks in quantity is more than made up by its quality.
Among NCAA programs that brought in two or fewer transfers this offseason, UConn is the only program in the country whose transfer class rated higher than the Illini’s. Good company to be in.
Expect both of Illinois’ transfers – Stojakcoic and Zvonimir Ivisic – to immediately contribute and become integral pieces of what may be shaping up as a 2025-26 Final Four contender.