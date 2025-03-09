Bret Bielema Shouts Out Bill Raftery's Call on Kasparas Jakucionis' Clutch Shot
After trailing the majority of the second half in Friday's matchup, Illinois (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten) clawed back against Purdue (21-10, 13-7 Big Ten) at Champaign's State Farm Center to knot up the score at 79-79 with just over a minute remaining.
Out of a timeout, the Boilermakers drew up another action for Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn, getting their big man to his strength – going downhill with his right hand.
But, for the first time all night, the Illini stunted from the corner, sending Will Riley on a perfectly timed steal.
Then, slowing things down on the other end, the Illini put the ball in the hands of lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis – and everyone else got out of the way.
With Purdue forced to match up in transition, Jakucionis had the 6-foot-10 Caleb Furst in front of him, and after sizing Furst up with a few hesitations, Jakucionis stepped back for a go-ahead three – and found nylon.
With FOX's Bill Raftery on the call, Jakucionis’ three-pointer not only drew an iconic “Onions!” from the legendary college hoops commentator but also a new, more personalized tagline for Jakucionis:
“From Lithuania with love.”
After delivering yet another memorable line, Raftery drew social media love from Illinois' football head coach Bret Bielema, who took to X to share not only his enjoyment over the Illini win, the State Farm Center atmosphere and, of course, the iconic commentary.
With their third straight win, the Illini closed out the regular season on a high note, and now turn to the Big Ten Tournament as they seek to match the postseason success of their football counterparts, who took down South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl just over two months ago to wrap up their season on a high.