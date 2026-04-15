Social Media Reacts to David Mirkovic's Return to Illinois
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Sometimes the best transfer portal news is not about who is coming in. It's about who isn't leaving.
In an offseason in which fans spend half their days refreshing social media and convincing themselves that a cryptic emoji has authentic meaning, Illinois got maybe the biggest news it could have hoped for on Wednesday in a definitive statement: David Mirkovic is coming back.
Mirkovic announced on Twitch that he will return to Illinois, and that is enormous for a program trying to build off last season’s Final Four run. In terms of offseason wins, this is about as big as it gets. Illinois can chase transfers, add depth and keep reshaping the roster, but keeping a player like Mirkovic was always going to matter just as much as landing somebody new.
Because Mirkovic isn't just a good player. He looks like an All-Big Ten player and a potential All-American. He is already a fan favorite. And he is exactly the kind of player every serious contender wants at the center of everything.
Last season, Mirkovic was a huge part of Illinois’ run. He gave the Illini toughness, skill and versatility in the frontcourt, and by the end of the year he looked like one of the most important players on the roster. He could score inside, stretch the floor, rebound in traffic and make smart plays with the ball. That kind of all-around game is rare, and it is a big reason Illinois was able to keep winning deep into March.
That's what makes this announcement so important. Final Four teams don't get to sneak up on anybody a season later. Expectations change. Pressure rises. Everybody wants to know whether the run was the start of something bigger or just a magical, one-off year. Bringing Mirkovic back gives Illinois an important answer to that question.
It gives head coach Brad Underwood a proven star to build around.
It gives Illinois continuity in a sport that barely has any anymore.
And in a portal era in which everyone is obsessed with the next addition, Illinois just got reminded that sometimes the biggest offseason move turns out to be no move at all. And Illini fans sure celebrated Wednesday's important inaction, heading to social media to share their excitement about Mirkovic staying put.
Massive news
The best character in college basketball
Fan favorite for a reason
#TheRetention
Back to the Final Four?
Someone new on the way?
Brad Underwood gets excited
A new blueblood?
The first Balkan domino
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Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.