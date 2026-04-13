Illinois Basketball 2026 Offseason Tracker: Departures, Additions, What's Next

With the whirlwind that often is the college basketball offseason underway, Illinois had an unexpectedly uneventful first week since the Final Four loss to UConn ended the 2025-26 season.



Then, the Illini lost two players to the portal and hit a huge home run. Here is every departure and addition thus far – and the next step for Illinois (as of April 12):

2025-26 Illini who aren’t returning for 2026-27

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Kylan Boswell (out of eligibility)

After two years at Arizona, Kylan Boswell returned home to Champaign and etched himself forever into Illini lore by helping his squad to a Final Four appearance in his senior season.

Ben Humrichous (out of eligibility)

A reflection of the opportunities afforded by the current college hoops landscape, Ben Humrichous worked himself up from the NAIA level to mid-major, before spending two seasons with the Illini, where the growth he made was simply astonishing .

AJ Redd (out of eligibility)

Spending four years as an Illini, AJ Redd may have never cracked the rotation, but he became a mainstay of the program and an embodiment of Brad Underwood’s principles, playing a pivotal, behind-the-scenes role.

Keaton Wagler (declared for NBA draft)

One could not have scripted a better one-year stint in Champaign if they tried. Keaton Wagler’s freshman year at Illinois was one for the history books – but now he’s off to the big leagues .

Mihailo Petrovic (transfer portal)

Unfortunately, Wagler’s brilliance had a ripple effect, as it meant Mihailo Petrovic, the expected lead guard, was unable to find his footing in Champaign. As a result, he has entered the transfer portal .

Toni Bilic (transfer portal)

Surprisingly, after joining the program midseason, Toni Bilic, a forward from Croatia, elected to join Petrovic in the portal despite never suiting up for the Illini in an official capacity.

Illinois' incoming 2026 recruits

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ethan Brown (freshman)

The first 2026 Illini commit, Ethan Brown , has been pledged to the program since July of last year. His combination of size and shooting offer long-term potential.

Landon Davis (freshman)

Along with Brown, Landon Davis is another potential redshirt candidate, as the forward, who boasts shooting and positional playmaking, is talented but would have an uphill battle to climb into the rotation.

Lucas Morillo (freshman)

With the ability to compete for minutes as a freshman, Lucas Morillo may be a rotational player in Year 1 with his ability to do a little bit of everything (positionless player who can pass, create for others and attack the basket).

Quentin Coleman (freshman)

July 19, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Brad Beal Elite Quentin Coleman (1) gestures to a teammate as Team Durant Evans Barning Jr. (7) defends during the Brad Beal Elite and Team Durant game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activity Center. Brad Beal Elite won 91-59. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The latest domino to fall in the 2026 class, Quentin Coleman recently committed to Illinois, and he also has the opportunity to be a key cog in the machine from the jump, as his high-level shooting should allow him to make an immediate impact.

Stefan Vaaks (transfer)

Big game for Stefan Vaaks in Providence's win over Creighton despite a rough shooting night. Vaaks showed off his scoring versatility, PNR creation, and passing. It's been a lot of fun to see the game steadily slow down for him and watch him grow into more of a primary creator. pic.twitter.com/5B7Q07I4P4 — Tyler Metcalf (@tmetcalf11) January 17, 2026

Illinois' lone transfer find to-date, Stefan Vaaks committed to Illinois on Sunday. The 6-foot-7 wing is an Underwood dream: positional size, otherwordly shooting and underrated playmaking. He will instantly slide into the starting lineup and figures to be a massive contributor for the Illini in 2026-27.

How many players can Illinois add in the transfer portal?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Underwood and Co. need a proven stud controlling the reins of the offense. Yes, Vaaks (mostly) fits that bill, but he isn't exactly high-usage, lead-guard material. Either he needs to share duties with another similar player or he needs to be a supplemental creator alongside a star, such as Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell .

Also, whether Illinois pursues more frontcourt/wing depth to plug the Humrichous vacancy remains to be seen. Especially at this juncture, the Illini may be too tight on roster spots to actively chase that position.

For now, with six departing players and five incoming pieces, the Illini can make just one addition via the portal. Blackwell appears to still be priority No. 1 (unless Underwood views Vaaks as a go-to creator). If not, the Illini presumably will turn to another backcourt piece to provide additional depth.