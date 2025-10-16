Four-Star Jasiah Jervis Sets Decision Date: What It Means for Illinois
Illinois currently has commitments from two recruits in the class of 2026 (Ethan Brown and Landon Davis), but Brad Underwood and his staff still have yet to make a huge splash with that group – though the Illini will have a prime opportunity to fix that in a few weeks.
Jasiah Jervis sets commitment date and cuts list to five
Shooting guard Jasiah Jervis – the No. 35 player in the class of 2026, per 247Sports’ composite rankings – has set an official commitment date: November 5.
The Illini offered New York's Jervis way back in March, when he was still ranked outside the top 100, and before he put together a spectacular summer that saw him add eight huge offers – three of which came from programs that are now in his recently trimmed list of college destinations.
Michigan State, NC State, Tennessee and Pitt remain on his list, along with Illinois. The only school to have offered Jervis before the Illini and potentially have been active in his recruitment for a longer period of time would be Pitt – which offered Jervis in September 2024.
Jervis was originally slated to visit Champaign on the weekend of September 26, but he ultimately postponed the trip. After rescheduling, though, he has set a new date to visit for this weekend, starting Friday.
He has already taken visits to Michigan State, NC State and Pitt, and he has another one on the docket next week for Tennessee (October 24).
That Illinois was one of the first schools in on his recruiting but will be one of his final visits could work in the program's favor. The basketball facilities and support staff in Champaign are superb, and sometimes last impressions work out best in recruiting races.
Jasiah Jervis’ scouting report
A 6-foot-4 wing, Jervis has so-so size, but he is a flamethrower from deep and has a solid rim-attacking game. As a shooter, he’s automatic in pure spot-up situations, while he’s more than capable off curls and flares. Jervis also has a pull-up game – he loves a one-legged jumper in the midrange – to go along with his catch-and-shoot ability.
Going to the basket, Jervis takes advantage of his long strides and can finish with either hand. He’s not especially explosive – although his bounce has improved drastically over the past few months. But he has a desirable combination of athleticism, length and craftiness that allows him to be a threat going to the rim.
Defensively, he utilizes that solid combo of length and athleticism to guard a handful of perimeter positions. He does an excellent job of keeping offensive players in front, but he could use some work off the ball. In time, especially as he grows into his already wiry-strong frame, Jervis could develop into a plus defender at the high-major level.
What Jervis could do for Illinois
Modern roster-building in college basketball is insanely tricky. The Illini are hoping to get a fifth year for Kylan Boswell, in which case all of their wings in the lineup and rotation could return next season. But Illinois could just as easily lose Boswell and one (or both) of Andrej Stojakovic and Keaton Wagler, assuming they perform well enough in 2025-26 to make next summer's NBA Draft an intriguing option.
In any case, Underwood would likely find immediate value in Jervis' size and shooting on the floor. His freshman role would come down to who returns for the Illini in 2026-27, and his progress from there will determine just how prominently Jervis would feature in Champaign and in the Big Ten at large.