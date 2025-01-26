How to Watch: Illinois Basketball vs. Northwestern (Game 20)
How to Watch
No. 17 Illinois (13-6, 5-4 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten)
Day and time: Sunday (Jan. 26) at 2 p.m. CT
Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: N/A
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
Odds and Ends
Illinois vs. Northwestern all time: Illinois leads the series 143-46
Streak: Northwestern has won two in a row against Illinois
Last meeting: Northwestern 70, Illinois 66 (Dec. 6, 2024, Evanston, Illinois)
Probable Illinois starters:
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Kylan Boswell
G Tre White
F Ben Humrichous
C Morez Johnson Jr.
Smart Fan Stuff
Key stats: 47.1
In Illinois' 70-66 overtime loss at Northwestern in December, the Illini accomplished much of what they set out to do against the Wildcats, including shutting them down from three-point range (4-for-21, 19.0 percent). But they struggled to prevent forward Nick Martinelli (27 points) and guard Brooks Barnhizer (17 points) from getting to their spots and slicing up the Illinois D with death by a thousand cuts in and around the lane.
It's partially a problem of design – the Illini's strategy is to force opponents into taking two-pointers away frim the rim, which happens to be a Wildcats specialty – but on Sunday will also be a problem of circumstance: With center Tomislav Ivisic out again (mono), Illinois' interior defense is a different, and far less threatening, animal. Forwards Ben Humrichous, Tre White, Will Riley and Jake Davis are going to have to be far more physical against Martinelli and Barnhizer while also maintaining discipline by staying in front and avoiding foul trouble.
Quick tips:
- The Wildcats force opponents into 14.4 turnovers per game, which is a strong number (tied for No. 51 in Division I) given their pace of play (middle of the pack at No. 184). Northwestern is physical and aggressive – the type of opponent Illinois' ball-handlers have struggled against – and only 10 day ago beat a Maryland team that just routed the Illini on their home floor.
- Underwood isn't going to reinvent the wheel, especially not at this stage of the season. But he has promised a few "wrinkles" and may make further adjustments in light of Ivisic's illness, which could keep him on the shelf for more games. One suggestion: Drop the drop coverage, at least on Sunday. Morez Johnson Jr. and Carey Booth (who played some 5 against Maryland) are rangier than Ivisic outside the paint, and giving the Wildcats runners and mid-range shots off screen-and-roll action plays into their hands.
Illinois on SI Prediction
With the Illini having lost three of four and missing a critical piece in Ivisic against an opponent that already has a win against them this season, it should go without saying that this is no rollover situation. Illinois has the superior athletes, but Northwestern has Big Ten size (even guards Barnhizer, Justin Mullins and Angelo Ciaravino are 6-foot-6) and isn't afraid to use it: the Wildcats held the Illini to a plus-one rebounding margin back in December.
The State Farm Center advantage hasn't been all it's cracked up to be lately (Illinois is 1-2 at home so far this month), but a run of tough luck has to turn soon. The shooting talent on this club has been latent for too long, and White and Riley (who were sick leading up to the Maryland game) are expected to be healthy Sunday. If the Illini pressure NU's defense with passing rather than isolation drives, take the open shots that ball movement creates and rebound like hell, they should be able to out-scrap the Wildcats in Champaign.