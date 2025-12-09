How to Watch No. 13 Illinois at Ohio State: TV, Tip-off Time, More

Illinois (7-2) banked a big-time win over Tennessee in Nashville on Saturday – just in time to puff itself up for the start of its Big Ten schedule. Can Ohio State (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) take the air out of the 13th-ranked Illini with an inspired effort and the advantage of home court? That's what the conference season is all about – surviving the grind and taking nothing for granted, even when you're a ranked dark-horse contender facing a middling, outgunned foe.

If the Illini team that emerged from the locker room in the second half against Tennessee shows up in Columbus, the Buckeyes are in for a world of hurt. Ohio State simply can't measure up to Illinois' collection of talent, especially in the frontcourt, if all things are equal. But the effort and focus for the Illini have been uneven enough all season to make that about a 50-50 proposition ( which, incidentally, is how at least one metric sees this matchup ).



Here's more information on Illinois' conference opener in Columbus against Ohio State:

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

What to know about Ohio State

Bruce Thornton is as explosive an offensive player as you'll find in any corner of college basketball, let alone the Big Ten. It was Thornton, Devin Royal and John Mobley Jr. who combined to hang 69 on Illinois a season ago, and the last thing coach Brad Underwood wants is to get into an OK Corral-style shootout with OSU. The Buckeyes have gunslingers and aren't afraid to meet in the middle of the thoroughfare to find out who's quicker on the draw.