How to Watch No. 13 Illinois at Ohio State: TV, Tip-off Time, More
Illinois (7-2) banked a big-time win over Tennessee in Nashville on Saturday – just in time to puff itself up for the start of its Big Ten schedule. Can Ohio State (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) take the air out of the 13th-ranked Illini with an inspired effort and the advantage of home court? That's what the conference season is all about – surviving the grind and taking nothing for granted, even when you're a ranked dark-horse contender facing a middling, outgunned foe.
If the Illini team that emerged from the locker room in the second half against Tennessee shows up in Columbus, the Buckeyes are in for a world of hurt. Ohio State simply can't measure up to Illinois' collection of talent, especially in the frontcourt, if all things are equal. But the effort and focus for the Illini have been uneven enough all season to make that about a 50-50 proposition (which, incidentally, is how at least one metric sees this matchup).
Here's more information on Illinois' conference opener in Columbus against Ohio State:
How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) vs. Ohio State (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten matchup
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio
- TV/streaming: Peacock
- Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); Fighting Illini Productions; Varsity Network App
- Last week: The Illini got a full week to rest up, recuperate from injuries and recharge for their big push against Tennessee, which culminated in a season-best 75-62 win over the Volunteers. Ohio State, which enjoyed the exact same off days as Illinois, didn't reap quite the same benefits – but ultimately delivered a matching outcome: Coming off their first loss of the season, against Pitt a week earlier, the Buckeyes had to battle but came away with a win over Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday.
- Series history: Illinois owns a healthy 113-82 lead in the all-time series – including a current three-game win streak. In their lone meeting last season, on Feb. 2, the Buckeyes pushed the Illini in Champaign, taking a lead into halftime at the State Farm Center, before the Illini pulled away for an 87-79 victory.
What to know about Ohio State
Bruce Thornton is as explosive an offensive player as you'll find in any corner of college basketball, let alone the Big Ten. It was Thornton, Devin Royal and John Mobley Jr. who combined to hang 69 on Illinois a season ago, and the last thing coach Brad Underwood wants is to get into an OK Corral-style shootout with OSU. The Buckeyes have gunslingers and aren't afraid to meet in the middle of the thoroughfare to find out who's quicker on the draw.
Thankfully for the Illini, they have other weapons – most notably, blunt force. Center Tomislav Ivisic and forward David Mirkovic (and, to a lesser extent, forward Ben Humrichous and guard Kylan Boswell) have the ability to bully Buckeyes defenders in the paint, draw fouls and chip away at both OSU's resolve and depth. But will the Illini rely on Ivisic as their offensive anchor (as they should) or get cute, stubbornly launch from the perimeter and play directly into the Buckeyes' hands? For more on the matchup and expert predictions, check out our Illinois on SI First Look at Ohio State and staff picks, respectively.
Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets.