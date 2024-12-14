How to Watch: Illinois Basketball vs. No. 1 Tennessee (Game 10)
How to Watch
Illinois (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (9-0, 0-0 SEC)
Day and time: Saturday (Dec. 14) at 4:30 p.m. CT
Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois
TV: FOX
Stream: None
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
SiriusXM 119 or 195
SXM App 957
Odds and Ends
Favorite: Tennessee (-3*)
Over/under: 145*
Illinois vs. Tennessee all time: Tennessee leads the series 1-3
Streak: Tennessee has won one in a row against Illinois
Last meeting: No. 17 Tennessee 86, No. 20 Illinois 79 (Dec. 9, 2023 at Knoxville, Tennessee)
*Figures as of Thursday night
Probable Illinois starters:
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Kylan Boswell
G Tre White
F Ben Humrichous
C Tomislav Ivisic
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 20, 388
"Dominant" may not be strong enough a word to express Tennessee's superiority over its competition so far this season. Out of a possible 360 minutes through nine games, the Volunteers have led for a total of 339 minutes and 48 seconds – or 20,388 seconds, if you're counting at home. Their largest deficit in the 6 minutes and 38 seconds during which they have trailed: three points.
The Vols have a phenomenal scorer and deadly 3-point shooter in Chaz Lanier, an elite point guard in Zakai Zeigler and a regular double-double threat in Croatian big man Igor Miličić Jr. Darned if that doesn't sound a lot like the opponent they'll be facing in Champaign on Saturday.
Quick tips:
- The Illini currently rank among college basketball's top 10 in several statistical categories, including 3-point attempts per game (fourth, 33.8), 3-pointers made per game (eighth, 11.3), rebounds per game (first, 46.6), defensive rebounds per game (first, 33.0), rebounding margin (fourth, plus-13.1), and 3-point percentage defense (eighth, 26.5).
- The Vols' winning strategy is pretty simple: hit shots and make the other guys miss. They rank among the top five Division I teams in both field-goal percentage (52.1, first) and field-goal percentage defense (35.9, fourth).
- Illinois' victory over No. 20 Wisconsin in Champaign on Tuesday was win No. 150 for Brad Underwood as the Illini coach. Now in his eighth season at U of I, Underwood ranks fifth on the school's all-time wins list and, with a victory over Tennessee, would move into a tie for fourth.
Illinois on SI Prediction
The Illini aren't exactly a get-out-on-the-break outfit, but they like to let fly early in the shot clock. Is that the formula to beat the slower-paced Vols? Not so fast. With similar components and talent on offense, UT can probably hang at a higher pace. And besides, Illinois hasn't exactly been burning up the nets with its current approach. The Vols' strong rebounding will likely limit the Illini's usual second-chance opportunities, and hurried shot selection will only play into the (always-contesting) hands of the visitors.
The Illini have been at their best this season when the offense has flowed – the ball moving quickly and cleanly, launched by an open, in-rhythm shooter. So it will be imperative that they don't rush shots and, in particular, forwards Ben Humrichous and Will Riley value good looks and have some early success from the perimeter. It still may not be enough.