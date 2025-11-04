Three Instant Observations From Illinois' 113-55 Win Over Jackson State
On the first official night of its 2025-26 season, the Illinois men's basketball team came very close to fulfilling the vision coach Brad Underwood has had for it since assembling all the pieces in the offseason: virtually positionless basketball, shooting galore and talent everywhere you look. Very encouraging stuff for early November.
Even given the quality of the opponent in the Illini's 113-55 win over Jackson State on Monday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, it was hard not to be impressed. Illinois broke the century mark on the scoreboard, had six players score in double figures, canned 17 threes – one shy of tying the school record – and had 23 assists on 40 field goals. Oh, and those rebounding issues Underwood had been so "pissed" about? The Illini received the note, annihilating the Tigers on the boards, 61-19.
For a team that was missing two of five projected starters (Mihailo Petrovic and Andrej Stojakovic), had another still ramping up to full speed (Tomislav Ivisic) and were thrown one final curveball barely more than 24 hours before tipoff, the results were about as positive as anyone could have hoped for – even if a few nits could be found to pick.
With that, we'll throw you into the pool for a deeper dive. Here are three instant observations from Illinois' season-opening landslide win:
1. Illinois is winning the space race
The amorphous, five-headed three-point shooting beast that Dr. Underwood has spent all offseason in his lab bringing to life is ... alive! Sometimes aesthetics tell a story: The Illini shot the three against the Tigers in rhythm, off the catch and with supreme confidence. Rather than chucking willy-nilly from behind the arc as they did much of last season, the Illini on Monday night moved the ball quickly, working it inside and out, around the horn and searching for the best look – not just the first available shred of daylight.
They cooled in the second half but still shot 45.9 percent from long distance on the game. As hoped, the gravitational pull drew JSU defenders out of the paint, creating more driving opportunities and better passing angles inside. Those margins will narrow as the competition improves, but Underwood had to have been heartened by seeing the theoretical finally materialize on the floor.
2. The defense is a little behind the offense
The Illini rampaged early, pushing their lead to 33 within the game's first 14 minutes – and it wasn't owed entirely to their work on offense. Although the gaudy block and steals numbers were missing, Illinois suffocated Jackson State nonetheless. The Tigers shot 29 percent and had just one second-chance point in the first half, making the most of their size and length to contest shots and finish defensive possessions on the glass.
As former Illini honcho Bruce Weber (now a TV analyst) mentioned on the Big Ten Network telecast, Underwood will likely have to play a fair amount of zone this season to avoid getting caught in too many mismatches and screen-and-roll quagmires. But especially when the Ivisic twins play together or Underwood breaks out other big-lineup variations (Ben Humrichous at the 3, for instance), few teams in college basketball will be as potent in zone as the Illini.
3. Few programs will have a better freshman group than Illinois'
Yet again, Monday's results must be taken with a grain of salt – Jackson State is a far cry from Purdue – but we know a good thing when we see it. Illinois' freshmen more than qualify.
Even though Brandon Lee (ankle) missed out on the fun, David Mirkovic (19 points, 14 rebounds, four assists), Keaton Wagler (18 points, six rebounds, four assists) and even unheralded third-string point guard Blake Fagbemi all instantly looked the part in their college debuts Monday. Practically the only beat missed by the first-year guys was a lob-dunk attempt to the 5-foot-10 Fagbemi that might have brought the State Farm Centers rafters tumbling down around the place. Illinois' teenagers can play – and play right now – which should offer Underwood comfort given the ragged state of the roster's health.