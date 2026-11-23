Despite having lost a game, Illinois basketball (5-1) has climbed back into the top five of the AP poll. The Illini were pushed, thanks to a road win over Duke , to No. 4 in the nation as of Monday. Interestingly, the club that handed them their lone loss – Texas Tech – is lagging a spot behind at No. 5.

KenPom and Bart Torvik are even higher on Illinois basketball

Nov 20, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) drives the ball against Eastern Illinois Panthers center Tanner Vogel (6) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the media is clearly high on Illinois, the analytical tools – which, as forward-facing metrics, are far better predictors of success – seem to love Brad Underwood’s club.

Both KenPom and Bart Torvik rate the Illini as the No. 2 team in college basketball (behind Houston, according to both metrics). Illinois, somewhat surprisingly, doesn’t have the best offense in the country, though – at least not according to KenPom.

The Illini trail Florida in terms of offensive efficiency in KenPom. Bart Torvik, on the other hand, has Illinois with the No. 1 offense in the country – and by a fairly comfortable margin. Both metrics have the Illini with the No. 16 defense in the nation.

Where should Illinois basketball be ranked in late November?

Nov 20, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Landon Davis (27) drives the ball against Eastern Illinois Panthers forward Gavin Welch (11) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the AP poll and analytical tools are two entirely different things. The AP is a reflection of a team’s resume to date. It isn’t a predictive metric, as both KenPom and Bart Torvik are.

For our own rankings, we lean toward the metrics. Our most recent Illinois on SI top 10 placed the Illini at No. 3 behind UConn and Florida. Both the Huskies and Gators have since fallen.

And Houston, which is undefeated and owns a pair of very convincing wins over Florida and Kansas, is now the easy pick to slide up to No. 1. But after that, what’s the obvious answer? The AP poll says Virginia. That’s a hard no for us.

Look, the Cavaliers are good, but their best win has come against an uninspiring Arkansas team, and they struggled mightily with a mediocre-at-best Maryland squad.

Florida has a great case after Houston. After all, it has arguably the “best” loss in college basketball. And it isn’t short on high-major wins (four total, including one over Miami).

Then, of course, there is Texas Tech. The obvious argument: The Red Raiders beat the Illini . But on the flip side, this Illinois team is already drastically different from the group that fell in Lubbock, Texas. The Illini freshmen – four played 20 minutes or more – needed that experience to grow, and they very obviously did (hence, a 21-point win at Duke one week later ).

Illinois on SI college basketball top 10

No. 1: Houston

No. 2: Illinois

No. 3: Florida

No. 4: Virginia

No. 5: Texas Tech

No. 6: UCLA

No. 7: Texas

No. 8: Arizona

No. 9: UConn

No. 10: Tennessee