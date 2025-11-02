Illinois Basketball Countdown to Tipoff: Two Thoughts Before 2025-26 Opener
Only one sleep stands between Illinois fans and their program’s season opener. Jackson State awaits Illinois on Monday (7:30 p.m. CT, BTN) – and, in the meantime, we’ll offer two thoughts for this Illini squad.
Two thoughts on Illinois ahead of the 2025-26 season
Who does Illinois go with at the 4?
The Illini have three options at the power forward position, and they can’t go wrong with any of them. Ben Humrichous, Zvonimir Ivisic and David Mirkovic each offer a different skill set, but all three would be a welcome sight in Illinois’ starting lineup.
Between Mirkovic’s head-turning exhibition (19 points, 14 rebounds and six assists) and Ivisic’s own performance (15 points, five rebounds and two blocks), it will be interesting to see what route coach Brad Underwood decides to take as the season progresses. For now, it seems as though Humrichous is still locked into the starting role, but Mirkovic or Ivisic will play a ton and could steal that spot at any point.
Regardless of the choice, Illinois’ offense won’t suffer – but the defense may. Ivisic is a phenomenal rim-protector – and would pair well with his twin brother, Tomislav, on the interior – but he can’t consistently guard on the perimeter.
Mirkovic is a touch more agile, but even he won’t be able to guard athletic fours. The Illini may be forced to ride with Humrichous – who, out of the trio, is the best-equipped to guard perimeter players. But even Humrichous isn’t exactly a stalwart in terms of staying in front of a shifty opponent. Unfortunately, it appears as though any driving-oriented forward or small-ball lineup could pose certain problems for this Illinois defense.
How much production will the Illini get from Keaton Wagler and Brandon Lee?
If you have followed the Illini throughout the offseason, the name you’ve heard most often wouldn’t be Kylan Boswell or Tomislav Ivisic. It would be Keaton Wagler.
The freshman guard has been praised ad nauseum by teammates and coaches alike, and despite a so-so performance in the exhibition showing, he is expected to be a huge piece for Illinois. With Ty Rodgers out indefinitely and point guard Mihailo Petrovic currently missing some time, Wagler won’t be just a rotational player but a key contributor from the jump.
The same could be said for Brandon Lee, who was Illinois’ highest-rated freshman recruit. A defensive-minded guard and three-level scorer, Lee is a two-way player who can affect the game in a handful of ways.
Wagler and Lee’s ability to produce from Day 1 can be the difference between an extremely deep and balanced Illinois roster and a squad completely lacking backcourt depth.