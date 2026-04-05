5 Key Stats That Explain Illinois' Final Four Loss to UConn

On Saturday night in Indianapolis, Illinois’ 2025-26 campaign came to an unceremonious end at the hands of UConn. The Huskies were in the driver's seat almost from wire-to-wire, never letting the Illini get any closer than striking distance down the stretch and eventually prevailing by a final score of 71-62 to end Illinois’ national title aspirations.



Here are the numbers that explain why this Final Four clash played out the way it did:

5 key stats that defined Illinois' Final Four loss to UConn

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) reacts after losing to the Connecticut Huskies during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The offensive rebounding disparity in Illinois’ favor: two

After getting demolished in the first four minutes on the glass, Illinois buckled down and (mostly) took care of business on the boards, eventually winning the rebounding battle 44-37.

But the Illini managed to corral only two more offensive boards than the Huskies (12-10), and actually wound up losing the second-chance points category, 10-6. Although the disparity hardly seems to be a game-changer, Illinois needed its biggest strength – rebounding – to be at peak performance to negate UConn’s own strengths.

UConn’s two-point percentage: 34.5

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) drives to the basket against Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) and guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Illinois controlled the interior on defense, even despite a spectacular performance from UConn big man Tarris Reed Jr. (17 points). The Illini, behind impressive one-on-one defense ( Ben Humrichous was superb) and exceptional help defense, blocked six shots and held the Huskies to just 10-for-29 (34.5 percent) from two.

Unfortunately, there is another area of the floor: the perimeter. And Illinois wasn’t nearly as successful defending that part of the court, which brings us to our next statistic. ...

The Huskies’ made threes: 12

Solo Ball’s made three-pointers in the past five games: three. Ball’s made triples on Saturday: three. As a team, the Huskies connected on 12 shots from beyond the arc (on 33 attempts), which was their first time hitting double-digit threes in this NCAA Tournament.

Freshman marksman Braylon Mullins paced the team at 4-for-7 from deep despite getting blanketed all night. Interestingly, forward Alex Karaban got the cleanest looks of any Huskies player, yet shot just 1-for-7 from long range. Still, as a unit, UConn was productive from deep, and that ultimately proved to be the primary difference-maker.

The Illini’s team assists: three

UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) defends and is called for a foul against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nothing better reflects the contrasting styles of offense displayed on Saturday night than this: The Illini managed just three total assists, while the Huskies had 14. Generally, Illinois’ matchup-hunting offense doesn't yield a large number of assists, even on the best of nights. But even for the Illini, three is a low number.

UConn did an excellent job forcing Brad Underwood’s club to play isolation basketball and simply dared the Illini to beat defenders off the dribble or shoot over the top. Illinois simply wasn’t nearly as successful in either of those endeavors as it tended to be the rest of this year.

Illinois’ three-point percentage: 23.1

To win in April, a team doesn’t always need good luck, but a couple of favorable bounces never hurts. UConn got them – in the form of bank shots and other jumpers that bounced around the rim before trickling in – but Illinois saw every hanger on the rim roll off.

Big triple to cut it to 5️⃣ #MarchMadness



We've reached the home stretch in a close one: https://t.co/73IDsYprmk pic.twitter.com/nNP6DwE1Oe — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2026

And from deep, the Illini got solid looks – but couldn’t buy a bucket. Sometimes that’s just basketball. It wasn’t Illinois’ night from long range (6-for-26). The shots didn’t fall. And they really fell for UConn. The difference was six made threes (18 points) and it resulted in the Huskies punching their ticket to the national title, while the Illini got a one-way ticket to back home to Champaign.